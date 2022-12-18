International
'Irish But Not Stupid': Yet Another Joe Biden Gaffe Blasted as 'Hate Crime'
‘Irish But Not Stupid': Yet Another Joe Biden Gaffe Blasted as 'Hate Crime'
Biden's numerous gaffes continue to prompt criticism from conservatives, who have repeatedly argued that such escapades are a sign of health problems, and that... 18.12.2022, Sputnik International
Twitter users have bashed US President Joe Biden for his latest gaffes, which he made during Friday’s veterans town hall address in New Castle, Delaware.A number of netizens, including Daily Signal senior reporter Mary Margaret Olohan, tweeted that Biden’s remarks on Irish people were nothing less than a "hate crime."One user tweeted, “What a disgrace to all us Irish folks,” while another noted, “That’s racism sir.”On POTUS’ reference to Dominic Giacoppa, Steve Guest, a communications adviser for Republican Senator Ted Cruz, tweeted “fact check”, explaining that “Giacoppa was actually Jill Biden’s grandfather, not her father.” According to Guest, “Joe Biden gets the dumbest things wrong.”POTUS have repeatedly been trolled over his frequent gaffes and weird gestures that add to speculation about his cognitive decline, raising questions from conservatives about whether he is mentally able run the country.
https://sputniknews.com/20210310/biden-trolled-after-aides-block-reporters-questions-on-his-48th-day-in-office-without-solo-presser-1082298988.html
‘Irish But Not Stupid': Yet Another Joe Biden Gaffe Blasted as 'Hate Crime'

05:44 GMT 18.12.2022 (Updated: 05:54 GMT 18.12.2022)
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on December 16, 2022
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on December 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
Oleg Burunov
Biden's numerous gaffes continue to prompt criticism from conservatives, who have repeatedly argued that such escapades are a sign of health problems, and that the Democrat, who is the oldest president in the history of the US, is not mentally fit to run the country.
Twitter users have bashed US President Joe Biden for his latest gaffes, which he made during Friday’s veterans town hall address in New Castle, Delaware.
“I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” the 46th president said before arguing, “I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter so, you know, I got a little Italian in me now.”
A number of netizens, including Daily Signal senior reporter Mary Margaret Olohan, tweeted that Biden’s remarks on Irish people were nothing less than a "hate crime."
U.S. President Joe Biden walks through W.S. Jenks & Son hardware store as he visits the small business that has benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to businesses negatively impacted by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2021
Viral
Biden Trolled After Aides Block Reporters' Questions on His 48th Day in Office Without Solo Presser
10 March 2021, 07:39 GMT
One user tweeted, “What a disgrace to all us Irish folks,” while another noted, “That’s racism sir.”

“That is true racism. It comes from within without thought. Not to offend someone or to make a joke, but just the reality of how he thinks of an ethnicity,” one more netizen argued.

On POTUS’ reference to Dominic Giacoppa, Steve Guest, a communications adviser for Republican Senator Ted Cruz, tweeted “fact check”, explaining that “Giacoppa was actually Jill Biden’s grandfather, not her father.” According to Guest, “Joe Biden gets the dumbest things wrong.”
POTUS have repeatedly been trolled over his frequent gaffes and weird gestures that add to speculation about his cognitive decline, raising questions from conservatives about whether he is mentally able run the country.
