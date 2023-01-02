https://sputniknews.com/20230102/saudi-fc-manager-wanted-to-recruit-messi-alongside-ronaldo-1105991981.html

Saudi FC Manager Wanted to Recruit Messi Alongside Ronaldo

Saudi FC Manager Wanted to Recruit Messi Alongside Ronaldo

When asked by reporters about Ronaldo’s arrival, Al Nassr manager Rudy Garcia remarked that he wanted to “take Messi” as well.

Saudi football club Al Nassr's manager Rudi Garcia has claimed that he wanted to add Argentine great Lionel Messi to the recent acquisition of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The remark may potentially upset his team’s latest celebrity recruit.When asked by reporters about Ronaldo’s arrival, Garcia remarked that he wanted to “take Messi” as well, referring to the 2022 FIFA World Cup best player.At least one media outlet has since argued that the manager’s words might not sit well with Ronaldo, since Garcia supposedly suggested that he wanted to sign Messi first before going after CR7, favoring the former over the latter.Quite a few netizens seemed to share that opinion, although one social media user insisted that Garcia actually wanted to bring in the Argentinian footballer so that Messi and Ronaldo “be together.”Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr was officially confirmed last week by CR7 himself who shared a joint statement by him and the club online."I'm thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring," CR7 said regarding the move.

