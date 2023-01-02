International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230102/saudi-fc-manager-wanted-to-recruit-messi-alongside-ronaldo-1105991981.html
Saudi FC Manager Wanted to Recruit Messi Alongside Ronaldo
Saudi FC Manager Wanted to Recruit Messi Alongside Ronaldo
When asked by reporters about Ronaldo’s arrival, Al Nassr manager Rudy Garcia remarked that he wanted to “take Messi” as well.
2023-01-02T12:25+0000
2023-01-02T12:53+0000
cristiano ronaldo
lionel messi
football club
viral
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091486880_0:0:2832:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_6635d063d497f419b4c2fceb0c55fabb.jpg
Saudi football club Al Nassr's manager Rudi Garcia has claimed that he wanted to add Argentine great Lionel Messi to the recent acquisition of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The remark may potentially upset his team’s latest celebrity recruit.When asked by reporters about Ronaldo’s arrival, Garcia remarked that he wanted to “take Messi” as well, referring to the 2022 FIFA World Cup best player.At least one media outlet has since argued that the manager’s words might not sit well with Ronaldo, since Garcia supposedly suggested that he wanted to sign Messi first before going after CR7, favoring the former over the latter.Quite a few netizens seemed to share that opinion, although one social media user insisted that Garcia actually wanted to bring in the Argentinian footballer so that Messi and Ronaldo “be together.”Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr was officially confirmed last week by CR7 himself who shared a joint statement by him and the club online."I'm thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring," CR7 said regarding the move.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091486880_221:0:2738:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_36d26ea641d88a8783216860e2c8a0ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cristiano ronaldo, lionel messi, al nassr
cristiano ronaldo, lionel messi, al nassr

Saudi FC Manager Wanted to Recruit Messi Alongside Ronaldo

12:25 GMT 02.01.2023 (Updated: 12:53 GMT 02.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Joan MonfortLionel Messi, right, and Cristiano Ronaldo, left, during the Champions League match between their former teams FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Lionel Messi, right, and Cristiano Ronaldo, left, during the Champions League match between their former teams FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2023
© AP Photo / Joan Monfort
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr FC was confirmed last week, with CR7 saying that he is "thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country."
Saudi football club Al Nassr's manager Rudi Garcia has claimed that he wanted to add Argentine great Lionel Messi to the recent acquisition of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The remark may potentially upset his team’s latest celebrity recruit.
When asked by reporters about Ronaldo’s arrival, Garcia remarked that he wanted to “take Messi” as well, referring to the 2022 FIFA World Cup best player.
At least one media outlet has since argued that the manager’s words might not sit well with Ronaldo, since Garcia supposedly suggested that he wanted to sign Messi first before going after CR7, favoring the former over the latter.
Quite a few netizens seemed to share that opinion, although one social media user insisted that Garcia actually wanted to bring in the Argentinian footballer so that Messi and Ronaldo “be together.”
Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr was officially confirmed last week by CR7 himself who shared a joint statement by him and the club online.
"I'm thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring," CR7 said regarding the move.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала