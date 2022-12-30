International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221230/more-than-history-in-the-making-cristiano-ronaldo-officially-heading-to-al-nassr-fc-1105935390.html
'More Than History in The Making': Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Signs With al-Nassr FC
'More Than History in The Making': Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Signs With al-Nassr FC
Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is beginning his next chapter at Saudi football club al-Nassr, it was confirmed on Friday. 30.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-30T21:21+0000
2022-12-30T21:37+0000
world
sport
cristiano ronaldo
football club
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097279783_0:103:3367:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_616128cbc4c94602e35811a87fceb610.jpg
Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is beginning his next chapter at Saudi football club al-Nassr, it was confirmed on Friday.The announcement was made by Ronaldo via social media, specifically on Instagram in a post showing the athlete's latest jersey coming to fans.Ronaldo was signed to Manchester United until June but the football star and the club mutually terminated his contract after he gave a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. During the interview, he criticized the club and said he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.Football insider Fabrizio Romano reports the the al-Nassr deal is for two and a half years and Ronaldo's salary will be close to €200 million ($214 million) per year. The contract's details have not yet been officially released by al-Nassr or the Saudi Pro League at this time.The 37-year-old last played in Qatar World Cup, suiting up the for Portugal national team. During the tournament Ronaldo became the first male player to score in five World Cup tournaments but was also regulated to a second-half substitute during Portugal's 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097279783_411:0:3142:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31153c0e417c30102e3f9f8118adbdad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, cristiano ronaldo, football club, saudi arabia
sport, cristiano ronaldo, football club, saudi arabia

'More Than History in The Making': Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Signs With al-Nassr FC

21:21 GMT 30.12.2022 (Updated: 21:37 GMT 30.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Armando FrancaPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland, at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, June 5, 2022
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Switzerland, at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, June 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2022
© AP Photo / Armando Franca
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is beginning his next chapter at Saudi football club al-Nassr, it was confirmed on Friday.
The announcement was made by Ronaldo via social media, specifically on Instagram in a post showing the athlete's latest jersey coming to fans.
Ronaldo was signed to Manchester United until June but the football star and the club mutually terminated his contract after he gave a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. During the interview, he criticized the club and said he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.
Football insider Fabrizio Romano reports the the al-Nassr deal is for two and a half years and Ronaldo's salary will be close to €200 million ($214 million) per year. The contract's details have not yet been officially released by al-Nassr or the Saudi Pro League at this time.
The 37-year-old last played in Qatar World Cup, suiting up the for Portugal national team. During the tournament Ronaldo became the first male player to score in five World Cup tournaments but was also regulated to a second-half substitute during Portugal's 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала