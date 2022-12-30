https://sputniknews.com/20221230/more-than-history-in-the-making-cristiano-ronaldo-officially-heading-to-al-nassr-fc-1105935390.html

'More Than History in The Making': Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Signs With al-Nassr FC

'More Than History in The Making': Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Signs With al-Nassr FC

Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is beginning his next chapter at Saudi football club al-Nassr, it was confirmed on Friday. 30.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-30T21:21+0000

2022-12-30T21:21+0000

2022-12-30T21:37+0000

world

sport

cristiano ronaldo

football club

saudi arabia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097279783_0:103:3367:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_616128cbc4c94602e35811a87fceb610.jpg

Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is beginning his next chapter at Saudi football club al-Nassr, it was confirmed on Friday.The announcement was made by Ronaldo via social media, specifically on Instagram in a post showing the athlete's latest jersey coming to fans.Ronaldo was signed to Manchester United until June but the football star and the club mutually terminated his contract after he gave a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. During the interview, he criticized the club and said he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.Football insider Fabrizio Romano reports the the al-Nassr deal is for two and a half years and Ronaldo's salary will be close to €200 million ($214 million) per year. The contract's details have not yet been officially released by al-Nassr or the Saudi Pro League at this time.The 37-year-old last played in Qatar World Cup, suiting up the for Portugal national team. During the tournament Ronaldo became the first male player to score in five World Cup tournaments but was also regulated to a second-half substitute during Portugal's 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sport, cristiano ronaldo, football club, saudi arabia