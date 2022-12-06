https://sputniknews.com/20221206/with-questions-over-portugal-future-world-cup-curse-awaits-cristiano-ronaldo-1105099420.html
With Questions Over Portugal Future, World Cup Curse Awaits Cristiano Ronaldo
With Questions Over Portugal Future, World Cup Curse Awaits Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is the top-scorer in international football with 118 goals in 194 appearances, including eight in five different editions of FIFA World Cups. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-06T11:36+0000
2022-12-06T11:36+0000
2022-12-06T11:36+0000
2022 fifa world cup
sport
sport
cristiano ronaldo
fifa world cup 2022
fifa world cup
world cup
fifa’s world cup
portugal
switzerland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095226965_0:60:3001:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_183b6991c63c0ded967494efb8766c29.jpg
Amid rising questions over his place in Portugal's starting XI, a World Cup curse awaits Cristiano Ronaldo in his team's Round of 16 battle against Switzerland on Tuesday.Surprisingly, Ronaldo has scored all his previous 8 World Cup goals in group matches and is yet to open his account in a knock-out fixture.In the game against Switzerland tonight, the five-time Ballon d'Or may finally break the curse that has haunted him for the past two decades of his footballing career.Ronaldo made his World Cup debut for Portugal in 2006, but even after featuring in five different versions of the sport's biggest competition, he hasn't succeeded in scoring a goal outside his country's group appearances.CR7's best outing in a World Cup came four years ago in Russia when the 37-year-old talismanic forward produced four goals, including a stunning hat-trick against Spain in the prestigious tournament.Even a recent poll conducted by Portuguese newspaper A Bola in Ronaldo's homeland revealed that at least 70 percent of readers want him dropped from Portugal's starting line-up.The latest reports from the Portugal camp suggest that Ronaldo's spot in the XI is under threat and he could face the axe from the side for their clash against Switzerland. This comes after the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker was seen sulking after being subbed off by coach Fernando Santos in Portugal's last match against South Korea.Notably, Portugal's skipper has only scored a solitary goal in this World Cup and has looked like a pale shadow of his usual self on most occasions. That's why it will be interesting to see if he makes the cut in Portugal's XI for the Switzerland game because if he doesn't, it could just be the end of his international career.
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/is-ronaldo-moving-to-saudi-arabia-kingdoms-sports-minister-responds-1104621465.html
portugal
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095226965_294:0:2705:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_9d7d7ee8d477dff7ce4fd61c1ee30f8e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
portugal vs switzerland, portugal v switzerland, portugal vs switzerland world cup, portugal vs switzerland fifa world cup, portugal v switzerland wc, portugal v switzerland fifa wc, ronaldo world cup curse, cristiano ronaldo world cup curse, ronaldo wc curse, ronaldo switzerland curse,
portugal vs switzerland, portugal v switzerland, portugal vs switzerland world cup, portugal vs switzerland fifa world cup, portugal v switzerland wc, portugal v switzerland fifa wc, ronaldo world cup curse, cristiano ronaldo world cup curse, ronaldo wc curse, ronaldo switzerland curse,
With Questions Over Portugal Future, World Cup Curse Awaits Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is the top-scorer in international football with 118 goals in 194 appearances, including eight in five different editions of FIFA World Cups.
Amid rising questions over his place in Portugal's starting XI, a World Cup curse awaits Cristiano Ronaldo in his team's Round of 16 battle against Switzerland on Tuesday.
Surprisingly, Ronaldo has scored all his previous 8 World Cup goals in group matches and is yet to open his account in a knock-out fixture
.
In the game against Switzerland tonight, the five-time Ballon d'Or may finally break the curse that has haunted him for the past two decades of his footballing career.
Ronaldo made his World Cup debut for Portugal in 2006, but even after featuring in five different versions of the sport's biggest competition, he hasn't succeeded in scoring a goal outside his country's group appearances.
CR7's best outing in a World Cup came four years ago in Russia when the 37-year-old talismanic forward produced four goals, including a stunning hat-trick against Spain in the prestigious tournament.
However, many football pundits, including England great Gary Linekar have claimed that he hasn't performed well in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.
Even a recent poll conducted by Portuguese newspaper A Bola in Ronaldo's homeland revealed that at least 70 percent of readers want him dropped from Portugal's starting line-up.
The latest reports from the Portugal camp suggest that Ronaldo's spot in the XI is under threat and he could face the axe from the side for their clash against Switzerland. This comes after the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker was seen sulking after being subbed off by coach Fernando Santos in Portugal's last match against South Korea.
Notably, Portugal's skipper has only scored a solitary goal in this World Cup and has looked like a pale shadow of his usual self on most occasions. That's why it will be interesting to see if he makes the cut in Portugal's XI for the Switzerland game because if he doesn't, it could just be the end of his international career.