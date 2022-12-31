https://sputniknews.com/20221231/putin-west-uses-ukrainian-people-to-divide-and-weaken-russia-we-wont-allow-that-1105954655.html

Putin: West Uses Ukrainian People to Divide and Weaken Russia, We Won't Allow That

Putin: West Uses Ukrainian People to Divide and Weaken Russia, We Won't Allow That

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24. 31.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-31T12:05+0000

2022-12-31T12:05+0000

2022-12-31T12:19+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954498_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d833c3ed0adf6aff28e225de4a81ac9d.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow will not allow the West to use Ukrainian people in order to weaken Russia.In his New Year address to the nation, Putin also stressed that “moral, historical rightness” is on Russia’s side.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, vladimir putin