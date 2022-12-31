https://sputniknews.com/20221231/putin-west-uses-ukrainian-people-to-divide-and-weaken-russia-we-wont-allow-that-1105954655.html
Putin: West Uses Ukrainian People to Divide and Weaken Russia, We Won't Allow That
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24. 31.12.2022, Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow will not allow the West to use Ukrainian people in order to weaken Russia.In his New Year address to the nation, Putin also stressed that “moral, historical rightness” is on Russia’s side.
In his New Year address to the nation, Putin also stressed that “moral, historical rightness” is on Russia’s side.