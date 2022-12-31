International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/putin-west-uses-ukrainian-people-to-divide-and-weaken-russia-we-wont-allow-that-1105954655.html
Putin: West Uses Ukrainian People to Divide and Weaken Russia, We Won't Allow That
Putin: West Uses Ukrainian People to Divide and Weaken Russia, We Won't Allow That
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24. 31.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-31T12:05+0000
2022-12-31T12:19+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954498_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d833c3ed0adf6aff28e225de4a81ac9d.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow will not allow the West to use Ukrainian people in order to weaken Russia.In his New Year address to the nation, Putin also stressed that “moral, historical rightness” is on Russia’s side.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105954498_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fa9fc22115159bb0d9b987875d8684f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin

Putin: West Uses Ukrainian People to Divide and Weaken Russia, We Won't Allow That

12:05 GMT 31.12.2022 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 31.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow will not allow the West to use Ukrainian people in order to weaken Russia.
In his New Year address to the nation, Putin also stressed that “moral, historical rightness” is on Russia’s side.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала