Russia Warns New EU Sanctions Against Moscow Will Add to Europe's Woes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ninth package of sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia this week will only add to the EU's social and economic woes... 17.12.2022
Russia Warns New EU Sanctions Against Moscow Will Add to Europe's Woes

11:48 GMT 17.12.2022
The EU, together with Britain and the US, sanctioned Russia after Moscow launched its special operation in Ukraine in February. In December, the EU also joined the G7 decision to set a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, and rolled out its ninths sanctions package against Russia.
The restrictions disrupted supply chains worldwide and exacerbated ongoing energy market issues, which led to skyrocketing oil prices. The result of the sanctions was an energy crisis in Europe, soaring cost-of-living and record-high inflation, while the industry of the bloc was also put at risk.
