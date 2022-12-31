https://sputniknews.com/20221231/algerias-president-calls-on-france-to-abandon-colonizer-complex-1105950204.html

Algeria's President Calls on France to Abandon 'Colonizer Complex'

The Algerian president called for France and Algeria to abandon the complexes of the past in order to develop the relations in the new era.

The Algerian president has called on France and Algeria to abandon the "complexes" of the past in order to develop relations in the new era.He also added that Algeria of today is "different than what it was in 1962"; thus, Tebboune noted, the country's image has to change as well.Talking about the decision to set up commissions of historians on both the French and Algerian sides, Tebboune stressed the need to "depoliticize and leave to history certain parts of the colonization."He also recalled that France conducted nuclear tests in southern Algeria in the colonial era. The president demanded that France "decontaminate the nuclear test scenes at Reggane and Tamanrasset and cover medical treatments of the people in those areas."Moreover, the leader of the Arab country declared that he plans an official visit to Paris in 2023. He expressed optimism concerning mutual understanding with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron, whom he deemed "the incarnation of a new generation that can save the relations between the two countries."Earlier, Tebboune declared his country's readiness to cooperate with partners all over the world, including Europe, Asia and Latin America. The leader also noted that he hopes that Algeria may join BRICS in 2023.

