Turkey Urges France to Recognize Consequences of Colonial Past

Turkey Urges France to Recognize Consequences of Colonial Past

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish Foreign Ministry is calling on France to acknowledge the consequence of its colonial past without blaming other nations... 27.08.2022

According to Turkish media, during his recent visit to Algeria, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed the existence of networks in Turkey, Russia and China that demonstrate neocolonialist and imperialist aspirations and act against France in Africa.The ministry stressed that Macron's remarks against Turkey were unacceptable and drew attention to the developing beneficial relations between Algeria and Turkey.France retained its colonies in Africa roughly until the 1960s, exercising its dominance over North, Western and Equatorial Africa. Shortly after the formation of the Fifth French Republic in 1958, such countries as Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Congo, Chad and the Central African Republic gained independence. Despite this fact, Paris failed to completely abandon the region, continuing to intervene in internal affairs of the region, including by military means, prompting states like Mali to demand its complete withdrawal and non-interference.

