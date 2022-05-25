https://sputniknews.com/20220525/south-african-opposition-calls-on-france-to-leave-african-continent-1095771624.html

South African Opposition Calls On France to Leave African Continent

South African Opposition Calls On France to Leave African Continent

JOHANNESBURG (South Africa) (Sputnik) - France must leave the African continent, as its interference in political affairs of African nations and exploitation... 25.05.2022

"We will be picketing at the French embassy in Pretoria because we want and will demand that France withdraw from the African continent, as France continues to destabilize macroeconomies and install puppet governments. They conduct assassinations and encourage military coups. We call on France to exit the African continent and it's economies," Tambo said, adding that the opposition wants to sign a memorandum of understanding affirming its demand.France's presence in Africa impedes progress throughout the region, the EEF spokesman added. African countries, which were under the French colonial rule, remain de-facto colonized as Paris continues to meddle in their internal affairs. In this regard, the EEF is urging all African nations that strive towards progress to unite in their call on France to leave the continent to itself.The EEF intends to hold a rally in front of the French embassy in the capital of Pretoria on Wednesday, 25 May, marking the 59th anniversary of Africa Day, which commemorates the establishment of the African Union in 1963, EEF spokesman Sinawo Tambo said.France retained its colonies in most of the continent roughly until 1960s, exercising its dominance over North, Western and Equatorial Africa. Shortly after the formation of the Fifth French Republic in 1958, such countries as Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Congo, Chad and the Central African Republic gained independence. Despite this fact, Paris failed to completely abandon the region. France continues to intervene in internal affairs of the region, including by military means, prompting states like Mali to demand its complete withdrawal and non-interference.

