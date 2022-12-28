https://sputniknews.com/20221228/why-has-mali-suspended-grain-exports-1105856316.html

Why Has Mali Suspended Grain Exports?

Why Has Mali Suspended Grain Exports?

This is an interview with Moussa Naby Diakite, managing editor of the newspaper L'Élite, about Mali's recent decision to halt grain exports temporarily to avoid a possible shortage and to keep prices down.

Mali has decided to halt grain exports temporarily to avoid a possible shortage and to keep prices down, said Moussa Naby Diakite, managing editor of the newspaper L'Élite, in an interview with Sputnik.This decision comes at a time when winter harvests are down and prices are up.On top of that, the Ramadan period is approaching, a time which generates scarcity not only for grain, but also for basic products in general on the market. This encourages inflation, the Malian journalist explained.Impact of Anti-Russian SanctionsEven if the Western restrictions imposed on Russia do not officially affect the food industry, they do disrupt logistical and financial chains, a factor that causes supply difficulties, especially for poor countries.Africa, which imports a lot of Russian wheat and other grains, has been affected:This food shortage is causing prices to soar, which “has a strong impact on households.”In order to put an end to the numerous shortages, the continent must solve the problem of the lack of agricultural means:Next, there is the question of exporting their best products while Africans are content with importing "everything of lesser quality":Africa and BRICSBRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] currently includes only one African country, but could soon expand with the possible membership of Algeria. The Algerian president announced this intention in November. According to the journalist, the decision could bring benefits not only to the country of the fennecs, but also to its African partners:In detail, cooperation with the BRICS would allow Africa to develop and mitigate the problem of "huge loans" charged by other governments. The organization is a "gathering of major [players], and it should perhaps be expanded to other African countries for a win-win cooperation and respect for the interests of each other," he argued.

