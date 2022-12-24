https://sputniknews.com/20221224/turkey-exported-15mln-tonnes-of-agricultural-products-under-grain-deal-1105760024.html

Turkey Exported 15Mln Tonnes of Agricultural Products Under Grain Deal

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that Ankara exported about 15 million tonnes of agricultural products from the... 24.12.2022

"As of December 24, about 15 million tonnes of agricultural products have been exported through the grain corridor from the ports of Ukraine," Akar told reporters. On July 22, the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations was signed by Ukraine and Russia to unblock shipments of grain, food and fertilizer in the Black Sea despite hostilities. The agreement was initially set to expire on November 19, with a possibility of extension if signatories consent. It was extended for 120 days on November 17.

