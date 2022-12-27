https://sputniknews.com/20221227/senior-chinese-legislative-body-agrees-to-hong-kongs-request-to-interpret-2020-security-law-1105830102.html

Senior Chinese Legislative Body Agrees to Hong Kong’s Request to Interpret 2020 Security Law

China’s 2020 National Security Law aroused fury across the West, where it was condemned as an “authoritarian” crackdown. However, those same nations have long... 27.12.2022, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee heard a motion by Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, for the committee to interpret relevant parts of the 2020 Hong Kong National Security Law, according to a statement by the office of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu.Hong Kong’s Department of Justice asked the courts to deny Lai’s attempts to hire British King’s Counsel Timothy Owen as his lawyer, raising objections that included the risk that a foreign national could learn state secrets during the trial, but the autonomy city’s Supreme Court ruled in Lai’s favor. Lee then appealed to the NPC Standing Committee, a legislative body that meets more regularly than the larger NPC, from whom its members are elected.The 2020 law extended the reach of a previous National Security Law that had excluded HKSAR, banning four particular crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign organizations, to the SAR as well. Detractors claimed Beijing was stifling dissent, and the US accused Beijing of authoritarianism and of breaking the 50-year autonomy deal that underpinned the city’s return to Chinese rule.In March, Xia said it was possible that the arrangement, called “One Country, Two Systems,” could last far beyond its 2047 official expiration date. That is in keeping with comments by other Chinese figures, including Lee’s predecessor, Carrie Lam, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has said he hopes for the “long-term successful practice” of “One Country, Two Systems.”

