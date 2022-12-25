International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2022
Events That Shaped Year 2022
From geopolitical milestones to viral trends – here is everything we followed, analyzed, and discussed in the year 2022 as the world braces for whatever 2023 has up its sleeve.
https://sputniknews.com/20221225/alloys-nuclear-waste-processing--artificial-lab-animals-what-russian-scientists-achieved-in-2022-1105787805.html
Alloys, Nuclear Waste Processing & Artificial Lab Animals: What Russian Scientists Achieved in 2022
Alloys, Nuclear Waste Processing & Artificial Lab Animals: What Russian Scientists Achieved in 2022
Scientists in Russia managed to achieve a number of remarkable breakthroughs in various fields during the year. Here are but a few of the advancements that... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-25T18:18+0000
2022-12-25T18:18+0000
events that shaped year 2022
russia
scientists
research
achievements
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082760839_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_41b5bcb716febd5350449b0c6f0736d5.jpg
A team of scientists from Tomsk Polytechnic University came up with a possible way to end the use of lab animals in preclinical research by replacing them with three-dimensional models called dosimetric phantoms.Scientists at Russia’s National University of Science and Technology “MISiS” came up with a new composite material resistant to high temperatures and oxidation, which could be quite useful in aerospace industry.Belgorod State University scientists developed a new alloy that can retain its considerable strength and plasticity at extremely low temperatures, thus making it potentially useful in space exploration and for operations in the Arctic or in Antarctica.Researchers in Moscow whipped up a way to 3D print orthopedic reamers for joint replacement surgery on animals.At Saratov State University, scientists developed a hydrogel with a lasting antiseptic effect that could be used for soft tissue reconstruction, and which is cheap as it is based on whey protein.Scientists from the Russian Far Eastern Federal University in cooperation with the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus proposed a method for processing solid nuclear waste into ceramics that could then be potentially used in other industries.And researchers from Don State Technical University discovered a way to significantly boost the physical properties of concrete by utilizing burnt rice straw.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/russian-scientists-contributing-to-development-of-nanoparticle-cancer-treatment-ministry-says-1099752423.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082760839_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_4737ac610ee03d39dbf2ccf8d0ac2048.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, scientists, research, achievements
russia, scientists, research, achievements

Alloys, Nuclear Waste Processing & Artificial Lab Animals: What Russian Scientists Achieved in 2022

18:18 GMT 25.12.2022
CC0 / / Microscope
Microscope - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Scientists in Russia managed to achieve a number of remarkable breakthroughs in various fields during the year. Here are but a few of the advancements that were announced by researchers over the past months.
A team of scientists from Tomsk Polytechnic University came up with a possible way to end the use of lab animals in preclinical research by replacing them with three-dimensional models called dosimetric phantoms.
Scientists at Russia’s National University of Science and Technology “MISiS” came up with a new composite material resistant to high temperatures and oxidation, which could be quite useful in aerospace industry.
Belgorod State University scientists developed a new alloy that can retain its considerable strength and plasticity at extremely low temperatures, thus making it potentially useful in space exploration and for operations in the Arctic or in Antarctica.
Researchers in Moscow whipped up a way to 3D print orthopedic reamers for joint replacement surgery on animals.
Cancer cells - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
Science & Tech
Russian Scientists Contributing to Development of Nanoparticle Cancer Treatment, Ministry Says
19 August, 07:35 GMT
At Saratov State University, scientists developed a hydrogel with a lasting antiseptic effect that could be used for soft tissue reconstruction, and which is cheap as it is based on whey protein.
Scientists from the Russian Far Eastern Federal University in cooperation with the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus proposed a method for processing solid nuclear waste into ceramics that could then be potentially used in other industries.
And researchers from Don State Technical University discovered a way to significantly boost the physical properties of concrete by utilizing burnt rice straw.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала