How Russian Scientists Use 3D Printing to Make Animal Endoprosthetics

With exports of various goods to Russia currently being restricted amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Russian specialists have turned to 3D printing to make... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

A Russian company based in Zelenograd, a far-flung district of Moscow, has come up with means to 3D print orthopedic reamers for joint replacement surgery on animals.According to a press release by the Moscow city administration, the company, “Skat 3D”, has started making endoprosthetics that are already used in pelvic joint replacement procedures for animals.While the company currently manufactures their products on a relatively small scale, with the first orders numbering only a few dozen items, they intend to start mass-producing steel reamers and titanium endoprosthetics by the end of the year.Restrictions imposed on imported bone implants for animals and on equipment for complex surgical operations have led to an increased demand for 3D scanning and 3D printing services, the city administration said, noting that these technologies help offset the lack of imported components.Also, the quality of the 3D printed items appears to be on par with that of the items “made using industrial equipment,” the press release says.

