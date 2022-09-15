https://sputniknews.com/20220915/russian-scientists-whip-up-new-anti-bacterial-hydrogel-out-of-whey-protein-1100799008.html

Russian Scientists Whip Up New Anti-Bacterial Hydrogel Out of Whey Protein

Russian Scientists Whip Up New Anti-Bacterial Hydrogel Out of Whey Protein

Aside from being used for sterilizing areas of invasive intervention during the post-surgery period, the new gel could also possibly be used in reconstructive... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-15T08:18+0000

2022-09-15T08:18+0000

2022-09-15T08:18+0000

russia

scientists

russia

protein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100798801_0:216:3072:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_675d1aadee0237c37e8a41d1e71b92ba.jpg

Researchers at Saratov State University have developed a hydrogel based on whey protein, which they say has a lasting antiseptic effect and can be used for soft tissues reconstruction.The researchers’ creation is cheaper than hydrogels based on hyaluronic acid or lactic acid, and is practically harmless for a human body as the gel destroys bacteria but has no adverse effect on the tissues.As Plastun explained, the primary purpose of this new hydrogel is to sterilize areas of invasive intervention during the post-surgery period, with the substance the researchers produced can secrete enough cefazoline for 48 hours to suppress the spread of microorganisms at the treated area of the human body.The researchers also consider possible application of their creation in the field of reconstructive cosmetic surgery.The project is currently at the preliminary research stage as researchers at the university continue to study the substance using various microorganisms and cell cultures.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

scientists, russia, protein