Russian Scientists Whip Up New Anti-Bacterial Hydrogel Out of Whey Protein
Aside from being used for sterilizing areas of invasive intervention during the post-surgery period, the new gel could also possibly be used in reconstructive cosmetic surgery.
Researchers at Saratov State University have developed a hydrogel based on whey protein, which they say has a lasting antiseptic effect and can be used for soft tissues reconstruction.
The researchers’ creation is cheaper than hydrogels based on hyaluronic acid or lactic acid, and is practically harmless for a human body as the gel destroys bacteria but has no adverse effect on the tissues.
“We get the protein in the form of dry powder and dissolve it in water at a ratio of 40/60. The antibiotic is then added there, so that no substance is lost during the making process. Then the solution is heated at the required temperature and we get a solid stable form hydrogel,” said Valentina Plastun, a researcher at the university’s Remote Controlled Theranostic Systems Laboratory.
Remote Controlled Theranostic Systems Laboratory
As Plastun explained, the primary purpose of this new hydrogel is to sterilize areas of invasive intervention during the post-surgery period, with the substance the researchers produced can secrete enough cefazoline for 48 hours to suppress the spread of microorganisms at the treated area of the human body.
The researchers also consider possible application of their creation in the field of reconstructive cosmetic surgery.
“One of our material’s characteristics is that it can become solid in any required form and can remain solid for over two months, so it can serve as a temporary replacement for lost tissues,” Plastun explained. “This helps ensure that no deformations occur around the damaged area, and to ease the healing process.”
The project is currently at the preliminary research stage as researchers at the university continue to study the substance using various microorganisms and cell cultures.