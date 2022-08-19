https://sputniknews.com/20220819/russian-scientists-contributing-to-development-of-nanoparticle-cancer-treatment-ministry-says-1099752423.html

Russian Scientists Contributing to Development of Nanoparticle Cancer Treatment, Ministry Says

Russian Scientists Contributing to Development of Nanoparticle Cancer Treatment, Ministry Says

MOSCOW, August 19 (Sputnik) - Scientists of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in Russia in cooperation with foreign colleagues have created new... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T07:35+0000

2022-08-19T07:35+0000

2022-08-19T07:35+0000

science & tech

nanoparticles

cancer

medicine

russia

good news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105932/18/1059321818_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_53d601f8cd1994403fb07d595b911487.jpg

New nanostructures, synthesized from gold and iron oxides, have improved properties and can be used in the so-called photothermal therapy of cancer tumors. During this type of therapy cancer cells are heated and destroyed with light. The nanoparticles are safe for healthy human cells, according to the scientists.The scientists tested the effect of nanoparticles on breast cancer cells, as well as on the cells that form the walls of blood vessels by pre-incubating them in special conditions with a predetermined concentration of nanoparticles.The study found that the nanostructures had good biocompatibility, being low-toxic and not affecting the viability of healthy cells.The results of the study, which was financed by the Russian Science Foundation, were published in the international scientific journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nanoparticles, cancer, medicine, russia, good news