LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Bombard DPR With 9 NATO Caliber Rounds

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for protection against attacks carried out by Kiev.

Since October 10, Russian forces have been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intel services.

Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.

Ukrainian PM Denis Shmyhal said that about 50% of the national energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.