Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Bombard DPR With 9 NATO Caliber Rounds
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for protection against... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Bombard DPR With 9 NATO Caliber Rounds

07:12 GMT 24.12.2022 (Updated: 07:35 GMT 24.12.2022)
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for protection against attacks carried out by Kiev.
Since October 10, Russian forces have been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and as a response to terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intel services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Ukrainian PM Denis Shmyhal said that about 50% of the national energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.
08:40 GMT 24.12.2022
Ukrainian Forces Target Donetsk With 10 Rockets This Morning
08:36 GMT 24.12.2022
Video: LPR Woman Describes How Ukrainian Troops Shelled Residential Buildings
07:15 GMT 24.12.2022
Ex-Azov Militant Planning to Stage Terrorist Attack Detained in LPR
07:13 GMT 24.12.2022
Russian S-400s and Iskanders Sent to Belarus to Boost Joint Air Defense
Russia's S-400 advanced air defense systems deployed in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2022
Military
Russian S-400s, Iskanders Sent to Belarus Will Boost Joint Air Defense – Foreign Ministry
06:11 GMT
