Russian S-400s, Iskanders Sent to Belarus Will Boost Joint Air Defense – Foreign Ministry

"In particular, the Belarusian armed forces received the latest Russian weapons – the S-400 air defense systems and short-range ballistic missile systems Iskander," Galuzin said. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday confirmed that Minsk had put Russia-supplied air defense and missile systems on combat duty. "This should improve the combat capability of the Belarusian army and the efficiency of the unified Russian-Belarusian air defense system," Galuzin emphasized.Russia’s training of crews of Belarusian combat aircraft, which have been converted to use special ammunition, is a symmetrical response to NATO’s activities, Galuzin also said."During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s working visit to Minsk on December 19, a decision was made to provide training for the crews of combat aircraft converted for the possible use of ammunition with a special warhead," Galuzin said.The official specified that the United States with its NATO allies have been carrying out similar activities for decades."This particular case is also about a symmetrical response of Russia and Belarus to unfriendly steps of the alliance member states," Galuzin emphasized.The deputy foreign minister stressed that allegations that Russia-Belarus joint grouping could be deployed to Ukraine to take part in the special military operation are incorrect. "The task of the joint Russian-Belarusian military grouping, if necessary, is to repel a potential enemy in the event of an invasion of the territory of the allied Belarus," Galuzin explained.

