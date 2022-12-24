https://sputniknews.com/20221224/ukraines-lvov-sets-up-public-nativity-scene-with-figures-of-biden-and-nazi-collaborant-bandera-1105752796.html
Ukraine's Lvov Sets Up Public Nativity Scene With Figures of Biden and Nazi Collaborant Bandera
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Authorities of Ukraine's Lvov region have installed a Christmas nativity scene featuring miniature figures of US President Joe Biden and controversial Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera in the Nahuyevychi State Historical and Cultural Preserve.
"The Christmas nativity scene was installed in the Nahuyevychi State Historical and Cultural Preserve near the literary museum. Among the traditional biblical characters, there are figures of the three Hutsuls [Ukrainian ethnic group], Biden and Bandera," the regional council said in a statement on Friday.
Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for mass atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army*. The UPA operated mainly in western Ukraine and fought against Soviet forces in cooperation with Nazi Germany. The UPA had many crimes to their credit, including the Volhynia massacre, a mass slaughter of the Polish population residing in Volhynia and Galicia in 1943.
*UPA is an extremist organization banned in Russia