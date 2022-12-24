https://sputniknews.com/20221224/ukraines-lvov-sets-up-public-nativity-scene-with-figures-of-biden-and-nazi-collaborant-bandera-1105752796.html

Ukraine's Lvov Sets Up Public Nativity Scene With Figures of Biden and Nazi Collaborant Bandera

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Authorities of Ukraine's Lvov region have installed a Christmas nativity scene featuring miniature figures of US President Joe Biden and...

Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for mass atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army*. The UPA operated mainly in western Ukraine and fought against Soviet forces in cooperation with Nazi Germany. The UPA had many crimes to their credit, including the Volhynia massacre, a mass slaughter of the Polish population residing in Volhynia and Galicia in 1943.*UPA is an extremist organization banned in Russia

