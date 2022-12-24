https://sputniknews.com/20221224/ex-italian-pm-draghi-says-only-putin-can-end-conflict-in-ukraine-1105755389.html

ROME (Sputnik) - Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Saturday that despite positive changes in communication channels over the Ukraine crisis... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

Rome has consistently provided comprehensive support to Ukraine, along with its allies from G7, the European Union and NATO, demonstrating that "Italy can be a leading country in Europe," the former prime minister emphasized. He added that Italy’s policy regarding support for Kiev and sanctions against Russia was carried out despite previously close ties between Rome and Moscow. Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been rolling out sanction packages against Moscow and providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Russia has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kiev has adopted a law prohibiting any talks.

