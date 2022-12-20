https://sputniknews.com/20221220/eu-increases-italian-scheme-budget-by-245mln-to-support-companies-amid-ukraine-conflict-1105643593.html

EU Increases Italian Scheme Budget by $24.5Mln to Support Companies Amid Ukraine Conflict

EU Increases Italian Scheme Budget by $24.5Mln to Support Companies Amid Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission approved on Tuesday a number of amendments to the Italian guarantee scheme, including a 23 million euros ($24.5... 20.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-20T13:07+0000

2022-12-20T13:07+0000

2022-12-20T13:07+0000

world

eu

italy

companies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102278/91/1022789105_0:270:5401:3308_1920x0_80_0_0_f301847e7481137eeac13ad9b82e773c.jpg

The initial guarantee scheme of 10 billion euros was adopted in July to help Italy to support its companies and industries. The total size of the Italian scheme is at 33 billion euros now. The scheme has also been extended to December 31, 2023. The commission in its decision has specified limits of aid for beneficiaries as well. The Temporary Crisis Framework, under which the Italian loan has been approved, was established in March as a measure allowing EU member states to use flexible funds to support their economies under complicated geopolitical conditions. The Framework has undergone several amendments designed to harmonize the instrument with other EU counter-crisis measures, including Winter Preparedness Package and the REPowerEU Plan.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu, italy, budget, support companies, ukraine conflict