US House Republican Leader Says $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Failure of Appropriations Process
US House Republican Leader Says $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Failure of Appropriations Process
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the US government in 2023 represents a failure of the congressional appropriations... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
"This is a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I’ve ever seen in this body. The appropriations process has failed the American public," McCarthy said during remarks on the House floor. "This current debate isn’t just about bad policy, it’s a slap in the face to every American that voted." McCarthy reiterated his call to wait until the new Congress starts next year to pass a comprehensive budget. Republicans won control of the House in the November midterm elections and will have a narrow majority beginning with the next session. McCarthy and other House Republicans also threatened to impede the future legislative efforts of any member who voted in favor of the omnibus spending bill. On Thursday, the Senate passed the omnibus bill in the final vote of the 117th Congress. The House must pass the bill by the end of Friday to avoid a government shutdown. The legislation provides approximately $858 billion in US defense funding. Earlier in the "lame duck" session, Congress passed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which approved $847.3 billion in defense spending and served as a legislative vehicle for $10.6 billion more outside of its jurisdiction for a total of $857.9 billion. McCarthy said the Republican-led House will be less willing to provide a "blank check" to Ukraine, with colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene leading calls for an audit of US taxpayer funding to the regime in Kiev.
17:30 GMT 23.12.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the US government in 2023 represents a failure of the congressional appropriations process, US House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday.
"This is a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I’ve ever seen in this body. The appropriations process has failed the American public," McCarthy said during remarks on the House floor. "This current debate isn’t just about bad policy, it’s a slap in the face to every American that voted."
McCarthy reiterated his call to wait until the new Congress starts next year to pass a comprehensive budget. Republicans won control of the House in the November midterm elections and will have a narrow majority beginning with the next session.
McCarthy and other House Republicans also threatened to impede the future legislative efforts of any member who voted in favor of the omnibus spending bill.
On Thursday, the Senate passed the omnibus bill in the final vote of the 117th Congress. The House must pass the bill by the end of Friday to avoid a government shutdown.
The legislation provides approximately $858 billion in US defense funding. Earlier in the "lame duck" session, Congress passed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which approved $847.3 billion in defense spending and served as a legislative vehicle for $10.6 billion more outside of its jurisdiction for a total of $857.9 billion.
McCarthy said the Republican-led House will be less willing to provide a "blank check" to Ukraine, with colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene leading calls for an audit of US taxpayer funding to the regime in Kiev.
