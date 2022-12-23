https://sputniknews.com/20221223/biden-signs-858bln-us-defense-policy-bill-1105737294.html
Biden Signs $858Bln US Defense Policy Bill
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2023, providing nearly $858 billion in funding... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
"Today, I have signed into law H.R. 7776, the 'James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023," Biden said in a statement released by the White House. The NDAA authorizes a total of $857.9 in spending for national defense, including $847.3 for NDAA topline spending and $10.6 billion for defense-related activities outside of NDAA jurisdiction. The NDAA also provides nearly $20 billion to account for the impact of inflation on various purchases and construction projects. The NDAA includes a number of defense-related provisions, including a raise in military pay, a ban on military-to-military cooperation with Russia and a repeal of the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The bill funds US defense projects and programs, including $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $10 billion to modernize Taiwan’s security capabilities. The legislation also requires the president to impose sanctions on any US citizen who is participating in transactions involving Russian gold.
17:38 GMT 23.12.2022 (Updated: 17:49 GMT 23.12.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2023, providing nearly $858 billion in funding for defense programs and priorities, the White House said.
"Today, I have signed into law H.R. 7776, the 'James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
The NDAA authorizes a total of $857.9 in spending
for national defense, including $847.3 for NDAA topline spending and $10.6 billion for defense-related activities outside of NDAA jurisdiction.
The NDAA also provides nearly $20 billion to account for the impact of inflation on various purchases and construction projects.
The NDAA includes a number of defense-related provisions, including a raise in military pay, a ban on military-to-military cooperation with Russia
and a repeal of the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The bill funds US defense projects and programs, including $800 million for the Ukraine
Security Assistance Initiative and $10 billion to modernize Taiwan’s security capabilities.
The legislation also requires the president to impose sanctions on any US citizen who is participating in transactions involving Russian gold
.