https://sputniknews.com/20221216/us-senate-passes-stopgap-government-funding-bill-to-delay-shutdown-negotiate-omnibus-1105505967.html
US Senate Passes Stopgap Government Funding Bill to Delay Shutdown, Negotiate Omnibus
US Senate Passes Stopgap Government Funding Bill to Delay Shutdown, Negotiate Omnibus
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate passed a continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government, avoid a shutdown and grant lawmakers another week to... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T03:34+0000
2022-12-16T03:34+0000
2022-12-16T03:30+0000
americas
us congress
continuing resolution
us government
us funding
spending bill
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_660a19a87ea154bc5a51bfff3de54ee2.jpg
Senators passed the continuing resolution on Thursday in a vote of 71-19, averting a government shutdown that was set to begin at the end of the day Friday. The resolution, which continues appropriations levels from the prior year through December 23, buys lawmakers more time to negotiate a full-year omnibus spending bill. Biden administration officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have called for hasty passage of an omnibus in order to launch new projects and programs and pursue US competition with China unimpeded. However, some Republicans have opposed passing an omnibus spending bill until the new Congress takes over in January, when they will have control of the House of Representatives. The Republican lawmakers have instead called for a longer-term continuing resolution into the new year.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/us-senate-passes-850bln-defense-spending-bill-sending-legislation-to-bidens-desk-1105506084.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555471_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_808a327b9c5b21a3b073aea4fa2837f7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us congress, continuing resolution, us government, us funding, spending bill, biden administration
us congress, continuing resolution, us government, us funding, spending bill, biden administration
US Senate Passes Stopgap Government Funding Bill to Delay Shutdown, Negotiate Omnibus
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate passed a continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government, avoid a shutdown and grant lawmakers another week to negotiate a longer-term omnibus spending bill.
Senators passed the continuing resolution on Thursday in a vote of 71-19, averting a government shutdown that was set to begin at the end of the day Friday.
The resolution, which continues appropriations levels from the prior year through December 23, buys lawmakers more time to negotiate a full-year omnibus spending bill.
Biden administration officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have called for hasty passage of an omnibus in order to launch new projects and programs and pursue US competition with China unimpeded.
However, some Republicans have opposed passing an omnibus spending bill until the new Congress takes over in January, when they will have control of the House of Representatives.
The Republican lawmakers have instead called for a longer-term continuing resolution into the new year.