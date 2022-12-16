International
US Senate Passes Stopgap Government Funding Bill to Delay Shutdown, Negotiate Omnibus
US Senate Passes Stopgap Government Funding Bill to Delay Shutdown, Negotiate Omnibus
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate passed a continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government, avoid a shutdown and grant lawmakers another week to... 16.12.2022
Senators passed the continuing resolution on Thursday in a vote of 71-19, averting a government shutdown that was set to begin at the end of the day Friday. The resolution, which continues appropriations levels from the prior year through December 23, buys lawmakers more time to negotiate a full-year omnibus spending bill. Biden administration officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have called for hasty passage of an omnibus in order to launch new projects and programs and pursue US competition with China unimpeded. However, some Republicans have opposed passing an omnibus spending bill until the new Congress takes over in January, when they will have control of the House of Representatives. The Republican lawmakers have instead called for a longer-term continuing resolution into the new year.
americas
us congress, continuing resolution, us government, us funding, spending bill, biden administration
us congress, continuing resolution, us government, us funding, spending bill, biden administration

US Senate Passes Stopgap Government Funding Bill to Delay Shutdown, Negotiate Omnibus

03:34 GMT 16.12.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate passed a continuing resolution to temporarily fund the government, avoid a shutdown and grant lawmakers another week to negotiate a longer-term omnibus spending bill.
Senators passed the continuing resolution on Thursday in a vote of 71-19, averting a government shutdown that was set to begin at the end of the day Friday.
The resolution, which continues appropriations levels from the prior year through December 23, buys lawmakers more time to negotiate a full-year omnibus spending bill.
Biden administration officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have called for hasty passage of an omnibus in order to launch new projects and programs and pursue US competition with China unimpeded.
However, some Republicans have opposed passing an omnibus spending bill until the new Congress takes over in January, when they will have control of the House of Representatives.
The Republican lawmakers have instead called for a longer-term continuing resolution into the new year.
