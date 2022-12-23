https://sputniknews.com/20221223/1105722929.html
Europeans Familiarize Themselves With Energy-Saving Lifehacks Amid Crisis
Europeans Familiarize Themselves With Energy-Saving Lifehacks Amid Crisis
Europe has been plagued by soaring inflation caused by an energy crisis. According to ECB estimates, the annual headline inflation in the Eurozone will reach... 23.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-23T14:29+0000
2022-12-23T14:29+0000
2022-12-23T14:29+0000
energy crisis in europe
fuel
energy
energy crisis
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105723031_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41a3f713a6eae7e5c195b3200083bd9d.jpg
European households are massively switching to techniques with reduce energy costs, including installing solar panels, it has been reported. It is estimated that solar panels can save up to $2,000 a year.Roughly 66% of Swedish households reported making home improvements recently, including switching to more efficient lighting and sealing windows and doors in order to preserve heat. 70% of German citizens report investing in energy-saving products, while 25% of UK citizens claim they are considering energy-saving changes.The British government launched a one-billion-pound program that aims to improve insulation in energy-inefficient homes last month. In Germany, a similar program already exists, and it was re-introduced with the onslaught of the energy crisis. Experts have also noted growing interest in so-called passive houses - ultra-low energy buildings that combine different techniques to trap and reuse natural body heat. Manufacturers of passive houses claim that there is definitely a rising demand for their production.However, despite all these efforts, Europe's total energy bill has topped $1 trillion, with anti-Russian sanctions backfiring on European economies and accelerating inflation.
https://sputniknews.com/20221222/power-cuts-this-winter-not-at-all-unthinkable-swedes-warned-urged-to-prepare-for-worst-1105685049.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105723031_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7302b8756305db6334035cdedce4403c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe energy crisis, energy-saving lifehacks, how europeans keeping themselves warm
europe energy crisis, energy-saving lifehacks, how europeans keeping themselves warm
Europeans Familiarize Themselves With Energy-Saving Lifehacks Amid Crisis
Europe has been plagued by soaring inflation caused by an energy crisis. According to ECB estimates, the annual headline inflation in the Eurozone will reach 8.1% this year. Millions of Europeans are living on the brink of fuel poverty due to skyrocketing prices.
European households are massively switching to techniques with reduce energy costs
, including installing solar panels, it has been reported. It is estimated that solar panels can save up to $2,000 a year.
Roughly 66% of Swedish households reported making home improvements recently, including switching to more efficient lighting and sealing windows and doors in order to preserve heat. 70% of German citizens report investing
in energy-saving products, while 25% of UK citizens claim they are considering energy-saving changes.
The British government launched a one-billion-pound program that aims to improve insulation in energy-inefficient homes last month. In Germany, a similar program already exists, and it was re-introduced with the onslaught of the energy crisis.
Experts have also noted growing interest in so-called passive houses - ultra-low energy buildings that combine different techniques to trap and reuse natural body heat. Manufacturers of passive houses claim that there is definitely a rising demand for their production.
However, despite all these efforts, Europe's total energy bill has topped $1 trillion, with anti-Russian sanctions backfiring on European economies
and accelerating inflation.