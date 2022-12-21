International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20221221/switzerland-joins-eu-energy-saving-goals-through-winter-2023-2024-1105674360.html
Switzerland Joins EU Energy Saving Goals Through Winter 2023-2024
Switzerland Joins EU Energy Saving Goals Through Winter 2023-2024
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Switzerland has voluntarily joined EU energy efficiency measures and pledged to pursue this policy through the winter of 2023-2024, the... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-21T14:56+0000
2022-12-21T14:56+0000
energy crisis in europe
switzerland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105674211_0:106:3267:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_dc02426e3ee482230969ddbd584ddad9.jpg
"The Federal Council has decided to voluntarily purse the energy saving goals of the EU in Switzerland. With this measure, Switzerland will contribute to lowering wholesale prices and strengthening security of energy supplies in Europe," the statement read. The Swiss government noted that the goal implies decreasing electricity consumption in Switzerland by 10% from January-March 2023 and November-December 2023 compared to the average for the past five years. "The Federal Council has also decided to continue an energy saving campaign through winter 2023-2024," the statement said. In November, Swiss authorities unveiled a plan to save electricity depending on the level of shortages threat. The proposed measures include limiting the temperature of water in the washing machine to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and reducing the allowed speed on highways to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).
https://sputniknews.com/20221210/winter-is-coming-cold-weather-finally-hits-europe-amidst-energy-crisis--1105300834.html
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105674211_268:0:2999:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e5a046556e7618476ed6406f6e251fce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
switzerland
switzerland

Switzerland Joins EU Energy Saving Goals Through Winter 2023-2024

14:56 GMT 21.12.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir AstapkovichA view of St. Moritz, Switzerland
A view of St. Moritz, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Switzerland has voluntarily joined EU energy efficiency measures and pledged to pursue this policy through the winter of 2023-2024, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.
"The Federal Council has decided to voluntarily purse the energy saving goals of the EU in Switzerland. With this measure, Switzerland will contribute to lowering wholesale prices and strengthening security of energy supplies in Europe," the statement read.
The Swiss government noted that the goal implies decreasing electricity consumption in Switzerland by 10% from January-March 2023 and November-December 2023 compared to the average for the past five years.
A man rides a bicycle as the park is snow covered on December 8, 2022 in Riga, Latvia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Winter Is Coming: Cold Weather Finally Hits Europe Amidst Energy Crisis
10 December, 12:37 GMT
"The Federal Council has also decided to continue an energy saving campaign through winter 2023-2024," the statement said.
In November, Swiss authorities unveiled a plan to save electricity depending on the level of shortages threat. The proposed measures include limiting the temperature of water in the washing machine to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and reducing the allowed speed on highways to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала