'Where’s the Money for Your Own Population?’: Scholz Mocked Over 18 Bln Euro Ukraine Aid Remarks

A poll conducted by the German think tank INSA in late November indicated that at least 55 percent of Germans dislike Olaf Scholz's work as the chancellor... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105512119_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0e5299491e13c2adceee48e75398b986.jpg

Twitter users has lashed out at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s remarks about Europe’s “resolute” reaction to resolving the issues related to the EU’s aid to Ukraine and the West’s anti-Russian sanctions.One user noted that they wonder “where these 18 billion come from”, while another was quick to answer: “from your salary.”“18 billion? And where is the money for your own population?”, a separate Twitter message reads, with one more user writing that they feel like they have read about 18 billion euros for Ukraine “42 times now”. “Has something arrived there, or will it remain the same as with the weapons, with the same announcements and delays?”, they tweeted.One netizen argued that “a wave of resignations in your cabinet would be a good result. Or have you already forgotten the shortcomings of your ministers?”The netizen was echoed by another user who claimed that “they're already throwing billions out of the window” and that “a government full of failures has managed to ruin Germany within a year”. The remarks come after Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday that imposing new sanctions on Russia is the choice of the European Union, but these measures undermine the interests of the member states as well.On Thursday, the EU agreed in principle on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. The final technical procedure for the execution of the sanctions package is expected to be completed on Friday, which will be followed by the restrictive measures coming into force.In a separate development, EU member states clinched an agreement late last week to unblock an €18 billion package of financial aid to Ukraine for next year, circumventing a veto introduced by Hungary.Western countries slapped Russia with several new rounds of sanctions in response to the start of the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, these countries have faced surging inflation, as well as electricity and fuel prices, partly prompted by their own sanctions imposed on Moscow.

