https://sputniknews.com/20221216/wheres-the-money-for-your-own-population-scholz-mocked-over-18-bln-euro-ukraine-aid-remarks-1105512466.html
'Where’s the Money for Your Own Population?’: Scholz Mocked Over 18 Bln Euro Ukraine Aid Remarks
'Where’s the Money for Your Own Population?’: Scholz Mocked Over 18 Bln Euro Ukraine Aid Remarks
A poll conducted by the German think tank INSA in late November indicated that at least 55 percent of Germans dislike Olaf Scholz's work as the chancellor... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T09:36+0000
2022-12-16T09:36+0000
2022-12-16T09:36+0000
germany
olaf scholz
eu
ukraine
russia
sanctions
aid
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105512119_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0e5299491e13c2adceee48e75398b986.jpg
Twitter users has lashed out at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s remarks about Europe’s “resolute” reaction to resolving the issues related to the EU’s aid to Ukraine and the West’s anti-Russian sanctions.One user noted that they wonder “where these 18 billion come from”, while another was quick to answer: “from your salary.”“18 billion? And where is the money for your own population?”, a separate Twitter message reads, with one more user writing that they feel like they have read about 18 billion euros for Ukraine “42 times now”. “Has something arrived there, or will it remain the same as with the weapons, with the same announcements and delays?”, they tweeted.One netizen argued that “a wave of resignations in your cabinet would be a good result. Or have you already forgotten the shortcomings of your ministers?”The netizen was echoed by another user who claimed that “they're already throwing billions out of the window” and that “a government full of failures has managed to ruin Germany within a year”. The remarks come after Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday that imposing new sanctions on Russia is the choice of the European Union, but these measures undermine the interests of the member states as well.On Thursday, the EU agreed in principle on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. The final technical procedure for the execution of the sanctions package is expected to be completed on Friday, which will be followed by the restrictive measures coming into force.In a separate development, EU member states clinched an agreement late last week to unblock an €18 billion package of financial aid to Ukraine for next year, circumventing a veto introduced by Hungary.Western countries slapped Russia with several new rounds of sanctions in response to the start of the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, these countries have faced surging inflation, as well as electricity and fuel prices, partly prompted by their own sanctions imposed on Moscow.
https://sputniknews.com/20221111/eurozone-to-tip-into-recession-amid-bleak-growth-forecast-as-russia-sanctions-continue-to-backfire-1104018027.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221019/key-sectors-reportedly-exempted-from-eus-anti-russia-sanctions-amid-covert-lobby-efforts-1102066120.html
germany
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105512119_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af6ba6ae9aa657716358fd96efbc9ed7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
eu's aid to ukraine, eu's sanctions against russia, german chancellor olaf scholz mocked over 18 billion euro ukriane aid remarks
eu's aid to ukraine, eu's sanctions against russia, german chancellor olaf scholz mocked over 18 billion euro ukriane aid remarks
'Where’s the Money for Your Own Population?’: Scholz Mocked Over 18 Bln Euro Ukraine Aid Remarks
A poll conducted by the German think tank INSA in late November indicated that at least 55 percent of Germans dislike Olaf Scholz's work as the chancellor, against 39 percent of those surveyed in March.
Twitter users has lashed out at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s remarks about Europe’s “resolute” reaction to resolving the issues related to the EU’s aid to Ukraine and the West’s anti-Russian sanctions.
“Europe is reacting resolutely and powerfully to the current crises: another 18 billion euro for Ukraine, the 9th sanctions package against Russia, new impetus for the EU expansion process and global minimum taxation for large companies. Those are good results”, Scholz tweeted on Thursday.
One user noted that they wonder “where these 18 billion come from”, while another was quick to answer: “from your salary.”
“€18 billion to Ukraine? Are you crazy?”, another netizen tweeted, adding that “almost 10-15 million [German] citizens either already live in poverty or on the poverty line” and that “your ridiculous increase of €50 in citizen income is a mockery when inflation is over 10-15%.”
“18 billion? And where is the money for your own population?”, a separate Twitter message reads, with one more user writing that they feel like they have read about 18 billion euros for Ukraine “42 times now”. “Has something arrived there, or will it remain the same as with the weapons, with the same announcements and delays?”, they tweeted.
One netizen argued that “a wave of resignations in your cabinet would be a good result. Or have you already forgotten the shortcomings of your ministers?”
Another user slammed Scholz for approving 18 billion euro “for a corrupt country”, while one more netizen urged the German Chancellor to “throw the billions out the window, at least that won't cause any damage”.
The netizen was echoed by another user who claimed that “they're already throwing billions out of the window” and that “a government full of failures has managed to ruin Germany within a year”. The remarks come after Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday that imposing new sanctions on Russia is the choice of the European Union, but these measures undermine the interests of the member states as well.
“They [EU states] are abandoning market principles — in energy, finance, and in many other areas. This is their choice. But this choice, when implemented in concrete actions, undermines international economic relations in the form, in which they have been formed in recent years, and undermines the economic interests of these countries," Grushko pointed out.
On Thursday, the EU agreed in principle on the ninth package of sanctions
against Russia. The final technical procedure for the execution of the sanctions package is expected to be completed on Friday, which will be followed by the restrictive measures coming into force.
In a separate development, EU member states clinched an agreement late last week to unblock an €18 billion package of financial aid to Ukraine for next year, circumventing a veto introduced by Hungary.
Western countries slapped Russia with several new rounds of sanctions
in response to the start of the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, these countries have faced surging inflation, as well as electricity and fuel prices, partly prompted by their own sanctions imposed on Moscow.