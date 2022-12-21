https://sputniknews.com/20221221/recalling-us-conquests-crusades-and-coups-as-congress-mulls-aggressor-state-label-against-russia-1105676886.html

Recalling US Conquests, Crusades and Coups as Congress Mulls ‘Aggressor State’ Label Against Russia

Instead of focusing on pressing problems such as an inflation crunch, sky-high energy costs, a national debt surpassing $31 trillion and an unprecedented... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

Before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s arrival in Washington, DC on Wednesday for talks with President Biden, US lawmakers from both sides of the aisle worked fastidiously to try to put together a bill labeling Russia as an “aggressor state.”The bill was tabled after a separate piece of legislation sponsored by hawkish South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to label Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” was slapped down by the White House amid fears of “unintended consequences,” such as the total breakdown in Russia-US relations.Instead, US media have reported that a softer “aggressor state” designation would provide the White House with additional sanctions powers to target Russian officials without the hassle and dangerous tensions that a “terror sponsor” label would entail.“Zelensky asked for the State Sponsor of Terror designation and instead the Biden administration has told him it won’t support it, but have concocted an alternative designation that doesn’t even exist under US domestic or international law – there is no legal basis for it,” a congressional staffer familiar with the ‘aggressor state’ bill talks grumbled of the new bill. “It’s a half-baked PR measure that won’t do anything to punish Russia, nor help the Ukrainian people,” they added.Starting With the Man in the MirrorThe bill reportedly allows the president to designate “any foreign country” an “aggressor state” if it is deemed to have engaged in “aggression against Ukraine,” and threatens sanctions against persons deemed responsible or complicit in such “aggression.” Leaving aside the dubious nature of the “aggression” claims, critics of the bill have called it “redundant,” pointing out that the West has already sanctioned hundreds of Russian officials, businessmen, journalists and others, and is running out of sanctions they could slap on the Russian state without further harming US and allied interests.As to the terms “aggression” and “aggressor,” the bill does not specify how Russia, which spent years together with France and Germany engaged in diplomatic efforts to try to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis sparked by a US-backed coup before finally launching its military operation in February 2022, is the “aggressor” in the situation. As President Putin said when ordering the start of the military operation, its main purpose was to protect the people of the Donbass.It’s rich of Washington to accuse Moscow of “aggression,” given that according to the US government’s own calculations, the United States has launched some 469 military interventions since 1798, 251 of them since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and the so-called end of the Cold War. And that’s not even counting military “covert actions,” CIA- and State Department-backed coup and color revolution plots.Writing about these 400+ interventions in detail could fill up a library, so below are just a few of the most brazen examples of US aggression, and limited to the past 25 years.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.** A group under United Nations sanctions for terrorist activities.

