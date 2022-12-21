International
Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelensky at White House
Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelensky at White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said he is "thrilled" to welcome Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House later on Wednesday.
"I hope you're having a good flight, Volodymyr. I'm thrilled to have you here. Much to discuss," Biden tweeted. The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including battlefield strategy in Ukraine, energy, and sanctions against Russia, among other matters, a senior US official told reporters. The US president is also expected to announce a new $2 billion security assistance package that will include a Patriot air defense system, the official said.Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon before delivering an address to a joint session of the US Congress later in the evening, according to US officials.
Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelensky at White House

US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky before a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC
US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky before a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said he is "thrilled" to welcome Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House later on Wednesday.
"I hope you’re having a good flight, Volodymyr. I’m thrilled to have you here. Much to discuss," Biden tweeted.
The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including battlefield strategy in Ukraine, energy, and sanctions against Russia, among other matters, a senior US official told reporters.
The US president is also expected to announce a new $2 billion security assistance package that will include a Patriot air defense system, the official said.
Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon before delivering an address to a joint session of the US Congress later in the evening, according to US officials.
