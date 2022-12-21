https://sputniknews.com/20221221/biden-says-thrilled-to-meet-zelensky-at-white-house-1105672506.html

Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelensky at White House

Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelensky at White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said he is "thrilled" to welcome Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House later on Wednesday. 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-21T13:44+0000

2022-12-21T13:44+0000

2022-12-21T13:44+0000

world

us

ukrainian

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105672344_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_882cf3d86432e679e6b29ce821de4d46.jpg

"I hope you’re having a good flight, Volodymyr. I’m thrilled to have you here. Much to discuss," Biden tweeted. The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including battlefield strategy in Ukraine, energy, and sanctions against Russia, among other matters, a senior US official told reporters. The US president is also expected to announce a new $2 billion security assistance package that will include a Patriot air defense system, the official said.Zelensky is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon before delivering an address to a joint session of the US Congress later in the evening, according to US officials.

https://sputniknews.com/20221217/why-zelenskys-conditions-for-peace-talks-are-far-from-reality-1105542617.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden, thrilled, meet, zelensky, white house