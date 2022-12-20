International
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Recorded in Northern California: Seismologists
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Recorded in Northern California: Seismologists
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred in northern California on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The USGS said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located off the coast of northern California, 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) southwest of the city of Ferndale. A series of aftershocks of magnitude ranging from 2.5 to 4.6 was recorded in the area from 10:39 to 11:03 GMT, with their epicenter lying at a depth of 15.4 to 24.1 kilometers. There has been no immediate information about casualties or destruction.
12:55 GMT 20.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred in northern California on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The USGS said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located off the coast of northern California, 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) southwest of the city of Ferndale.
A series of aftershocks of magnitude ranging from 2.5 to 4.6 was recorded in the area from 10:39 to 11:03 GMT, with their epicenter lying at a depth of 15.4 to 24.1 kilometers.
Seismograph - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2022
Americas
Texas Records One of Its Strongest Earthquakes After Magnitude 5.4 Strikes Region
17 December, 02:40 GMT
There has been no immediate information about casualties or destruction.
