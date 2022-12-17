https://sputniknews.com/20221217/texas-records-one-of-its-strongest-earthquakes-after-magnitude-54-strikes-region-1105536599.html

Texas Records One of Its Strongest Earthquakes After Magnitude 5.4 Strikes Region

Known for being home to vast oil and fracking projects, Texas' Permian Basin has seen earthquakes skyrocket in recent history. An earlier report found that the... 17.12.2022, Sputnik International

A notable magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck western Texas late Friday, marking one of the strongest incidents to ever be recorded.Giving local residents an unexpected kick to jumpstart their weekend, the quake struck at about 5:35 p.m. local time some 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, Texas. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported the earthquake hit at a depth of about 8.2 kilometers.An aftershock registering at a magnitude 3.3 was recorded about three minutes after the initial quake.Footage of slight shaking was shared on social media, as well as photos documenting some minor structural damages. No reports of injuries have been detailed.Early reports made to the USGS have indicated the event was felt by more than 1,500 people from Texas' Amarillo and Abilene to as far as Carlsbad, New Mexico, according to department geophysicist Jana Pursley.The Friday earthquake has been described as the fourth-strongest to have been recorded in Texas history, coming just a month after the third-strongest quake rattled the very same region.The November quake had registered as a magnitude 5.3 near the Texan city of Pecos, which is located about 1.5 hours from Midland.Home to various hydraulic fracking projects, Western Texas is not a complete stranger to earthquakes, of which have been occurring more frequently. Fracking practices cause earthquakes when sludgy water is reinjected into the ground, effectively building pressure on fault lines.

