https://sputniknews.com/20221129/magnitude-46-earthquake-hits-greece-no-casualties-reported-lab-says-1104808841.html

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Greece, No Casualties Reported, Lab Says

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Greece, No Casualties Reported, Lab Says

ATHENS (Sputnik) - A massive 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Greece on Tuesday, with tremors reaching Athens, the Seismological Laboratory of the University of... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T07:11+0000

2022-11-29T07:11+0000

2022-11-29T07:11+0000

world

europe

earthquake

greece

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg

The earthquake took place at 6:32 a.m. local time (04:32 GMT), and at 6:42 a.m. local time. The seismological laboratory said it registered a magnitude 3.4 aftershock.The epicenter was located 35 miles northeast of Athens in the sea near Euboea Island at a depth of 1.2 miles, the laboratory also said.The seismological laboratory registered one more earthquake on the island of Euboea, with its epicenter located on land, 30 miles northeast of Athens.Lefteris Raviolos, the mayor of Karystos, a city situated on Euboea's south, said that the earthquake was widely felt on the island, but neither injuries nor destroyed property were reported.

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

earthquake , greece, athens, quake, tremors