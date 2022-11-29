International
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Greece, No Casualties Reported, Lab Says
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Greece, No Casualties Reported, Lab Says
ATHENS (Sputnik) - A massive 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Greece on Tuesday, with tremors reaching Athens, the Seismological Laboratory of the University of... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
earthquake , greece, athens, quake, tremors
07:11 GMT 29.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / FREDERICK FLORINEarthquake seismograph diagram
ATHENS (Sputnik) - A massive 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Greece on Tuesday, with tremors reaching Athens, the Seismological Laboratory of the University of Athens said.
The earthquake took place at 6:32 a.m. local time (04:32 GMT), and at 6:42 a.m. local time. The seismological laboratory said it registered a magnitude 3.4 aftershock.
The epicenter was located 35 miles northeast of Athens in the sea near Euboea Island at a depth of 1.2 miles, the laboratory also said.
The seismological laboratory registered one more earthquake on the island of Euboea, with its epicenter located on land, 30 miles northeast of Athens.
Lefteris Raviolos, the mayor of Karystos, a city situated on Euboea's south, said that the earthquake was widely felt on the island, but neither injuries nor destroyed property were reported.
