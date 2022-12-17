Morocco Supplies Mauritania With 5,000 Tons of Fertilizer

https://sputniknews.com/20221217/morocco-supplies-mauritania-with-5000-tons-of-fertilizer-1105544378.html

Moroccan state-owned fertilizer producer OCP Group has donated 5,000 tons of fertilizer to small farmers in Mauritania, according to local media.The aid specifically targeted Mauritania’s small farmers, as they constitute the majority of the country’s food producers.Mauritania's Minister of Agriculture Yahya Ould Ahmed El Waghef stated during his speech at the donation ceremony that this assistance was provided due to current difficulties in the supply of agricultural resources and price rises. The minister also underlined that the help complements the two governments' initiatives to enhance bilateral cooperation.OCP Africa Director General Anouar Jamali, for his part, emphasized that Mauritania is the main beneficiary of the support program, which looks to contribute to strengthening bonds between the two countries. Jamali also noted that the support program embraces the training of Mauritanian farmers in sustainable fertilization.The OCP Group, which was founded over a century ago, is now one of the world's largest fertilizer manufacturers, with access to 70% of the world's phosphate rock reserves and a market share of more than 30% of the global phosphate product market.A subsidiary of OCP Group, OCP Africa was created in 2016 to "contribute to the sustainable development of African agriculture". According to Jamali, the organization has created fertilizer solutions that were tailored to local conditions such as soil consistency, weather patterns, and crop needs. Moreover, he elaborated that the OCP Group collaborates with a wide range of African governments, non-profits, and private enterprises "to connect farmers to the agricultural services, knowledge, and resources they need in order to prosper."In late October, the OCP Group opened Africa’s first innovatory fertilizer plant in Kaduna, northern Nigeria, aiming to help in achieving food security in the country. In addition to the newly built fertilizer, the Moroccan company is currently constructing two other fertilizer plants in Nigeria’s southeast Ogun state and in the country's northwestern Sokoto state.Furthermore, the OCP has pledged to reserve over four million tonnes of fertilizer for African farmers in 2023. This number represents more than a quarter of OCP's total expected output and more than doubles OCP's supply to the continent in 2021. Such an allocation, according to the company, will help ensure that the appropriate fertilizers are available across the continent, assisting 44 million farmers in 35 countries to increase yields.

