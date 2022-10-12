https://sputniknews.com/20221012/russia-morocco-to-sign-agreement-on-cooperation-on-nuclear-energy-for-peaceful-purposes-1101780076.html

Russia, Morocco to Sign Agreement on Cooperation on Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes

Russia, Morocco to Sign Agreement on Cooperation on Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Morocco will sign an agreement on cooperation on nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, according to the Russian government’s... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-12T17:58+0000

2022-10-12T17:58+0000

2022-10-12T17:58+0000

africa

russia

morocco

nuclear energy

rosatom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105224/84/1052248401_0:74:1921:1154_1920x0_80_0_0_8e22e8d7be0240a906fe94f92292fe4e.jpg

The agreement also stipulates the construction of a nuclear power plant in Morocco.The order approved the draft intergovernmental agreement submitted by Rosatom and coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, as well as other authorities and previously agreed with the Moroccan side.

russia

morocco

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, morocco, nuclear energy, rosatom