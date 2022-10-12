International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/russia-morocco-to-sign-agreement-on-cooperation-on-nuclear-energy-for-peaceful-purposes-1101780076.html
Russia, Morocco to Sign Agreement on Cooperation on Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes
Russia, Morocco to Sign Agreement on Cooperation on Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Morocco will sign an agreement on cooperation on nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, according to the Russian government’s... 12.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-12T17:58+0000
2022-10-12T17:58+0000
africa
russia
morocco
nuclear energy
rosatom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105224/84/1052248401_0:74:1921:1154_1920x0_80_0_0_8e22e8d7be0240a906fe94f92292fe4e.jpg
The agreement also stipulates the construction of a nuclear power plant in Morocco.The order approved the draft intergovernmental agreement submitted by Rosatom and coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, as well as other authorities and previously agreed with the Moroccan side.
russia
morocco
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105224/84/1052248401_38:0:1847:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_17b187ddb11189fe96072b3227437c3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, morocco, nuclear energy, rosatom
russia, morocco, nuclear energy, rosatom

Russia, Morocco to Sign Agreement on Cooperation on Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes

17:58 GMT 12.10.2022
© Photo : PixabayNuclear power
Nuclear power - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Morocco will sign an agreement on cooperation on nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, according to the Russian government’s order published on Wednesday.
The agreement also stipulates the construction of a nuclear power plant in Morocco.
The order approved the draft intergovernmental agreement submitted by Rosatom and coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, as well as other authorities and previously agreed with the Moroccan side.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала