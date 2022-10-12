https://sputniknews.com/20221012/russia-morocco-to-sign-agreement-on-cooperation-on-nuclear-energy-for-peaceful-purposes-1101780076.html
Russia, Morocco to Sign Agreement on Cooperation on Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes
The agreement also stipulates the construction of a nuclear power plant in Morocco.The order approved the draft intergovernmental agreement submitted by Rosatom and coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, as well as other authorities and previously agreed with the Moroccan side.
russia, morocco, nuclear energy, rosatom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Morocco will sign an agreement on cooperation on nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, according to the Russian government’s order published on Wednesday.
The order approved the draft intergovernmental agreement submitted by Rosatom and coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, as well as other authorities and previously agreed with the Moroccan side.