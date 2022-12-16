https://sputniknews.com/20221216/south-africas-anc-holds-conference-to-elect-leader-determine-policy-for-next-five-years-1105510701.html

South Africa’s ANC Holds Conference to Elect Leader, Determine Policy for Next Five Years

This Article is about South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) kicking off on Friday its 55th National Conference, where more than 4000 delegated of the country’s ruling party are set to vote on party’s top offices and debate policies for the next five years.

South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) is set to kick off its 55th National Conference on Friday. More than 4,000 delegates of the country’s ruling party are set to vote on the party’s top offices and debate which policies it will turn to over the next five years.According to the program of the conference, which is set to take place near Johannesburg, the ANC delegates are going to choose a party leader, deputy leader, chairperson, secretary-general and treasurer-general, as well as members of the ANC’s National Executive Committee, which is considered the party’s most powerful leadership structure.President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to retain his position as leader of the ANC after the support he has found from the party, whose members of parliament have staunchly opposed impeachment against him over accusations of corruption and breach of the constitution. Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations to stay in his position, which is more than double the total of his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.Among the other notable ANC figures, Paul Machatel, who is currently the ANC's General Treasurer, appears to be the sure winner for the party's deputy leader position. He received three times more nominations for the position than his closest rival, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald LaMola.During the five-day gathering, the ANC specialized committees are projected to debate on various proposed resolutions that will be voted on by all delegates on the last day of the conference, which is going to take place until December, 20th.Given the currently scattered opinions within the ranks of the ANC, the 55th National Conference may see party members debating whether rules requiring members involved in irregularities to leave leadership positions should be changed, and whether those found to have defamed the party should be barred from running in the party’s internal elections.Members of the African National Congress are also expected to talk about the difficulties facing their party's finances. The caucus may look at ways to change South Africa's current funding disclosure law, which requires disclosure to the public of any donations to the country's political parties that exceed 100,000 rand (about $5,800), and bars parties from accepting donations exceeding 15 million rand from a single donor per year.On Tuesday, the ANC-controlled South African parliament voted via supermajority against launching impeachment proceedings against President Ramaphosa, who has been accused in a report of corruption and breaching the constitution. Lawmakers voted 214 to 148, with two abstentions, against starting impeachment proceedings, including setting up an impeachment committee, with the ruling ANC largely supporting the party's leader.

