https://sputniknews.com/20221214/russia-considers-political-crisis-in-south-africa-domestic-affair--diplomat-1105444576.html
Russia Considers Political Crisis in South Africa Domestic Affair – Diplomat
Russia Considers Political Crisis in South Africa Domestic Affair – Diplomat
Moscow believes that the political crisis in South Africa around the investigation against President Cyril Ramaphosa should be resolved within the country, said Russian diplomat Georgy Todua.
2022-12-14T09:12+0000
2022-12-14T09:12+0000
2022-12-14T09:16+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
ramaphosa
cyril ramaphosa
impeachment
corruption
scandal
russia
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101455963_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c77671ff29d9a6988c82d4c17c54d4a4.jpg
On Tuesday, the South African parliament voted against launching impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, accused of money laundering.On June 1, former South African Commissioner for Correctional Services Arthur Fraser filed charges against Ramaphosa, claiming that the president illegally acquired and hid $4 million at his Phala Phala game farm. He also said that workers on the president's farm allegedly collaborated with criminals.
africa
southern africa
south africa
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101455963_116:0:2847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b5ffd3a1329b2b3eb40a60953a68889.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ramaphosa impeachment, russia south africa relations, corruption in africa, south africa president, phala phala scandal, farmgate scandal, ramaphosa money laundering
ramaphosa impeachment, russia south africa relations, corruption in africa, south africa president, phala phala scandal, farmgate scandal, ramaphosa money laundering
Russia Considers Political Crisis in South Africa Domestic Affair – Diplomat
09:12 GMT 14.12.2022 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 14.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow believes that the political crisis in South Africa around the opposition-initiated investigation against President Cyril Ramaphosa should be resolved within the country, Georgy Todua, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa, told Sputnik.
On Tuesday, the South African parliament voted against launching impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa
, accused of money laundering.
"We have very close relations with our South African partners, and we proceed from the fact that internal problems will be solved by the government on its own. We never interfere in this process. We have friendly relations, and the South African Republic is a member of BRICS," Todua said.
On June 1, former South African Commissioner for Correctional Services Arthur Fraser filed charges against Ramaphosa, claiming that the president illegally acquired and hid $4 million at his Phala Phala
game farm. He also said that workers on the president's farm allegedly collaborated with criminals.