Russia Considers Political Crisis in South Africa Domestic Affair – Diplomat
Russia Considers Political Crisis in South Africa Domestic Affair – Diplomat
Moscow believes that the political crisis in South Africa around the investigation against President Cyril Ramaphosa should be resolved within the country, said Russian diplomat Georgy Todua.
On Tuesday, the South African parliament voted against launching impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, accused of money laundering.On June 1, former South African Commissioner for Correctional Services Arthur Fraser filed charges against Ramaphosa, claiming that the president illegally acquired and hid $4 million at his Phala Phala game farm. He also said that workers on the president's farm allegedly collaborated with criminals.
Russia Considers Political Crisis in South Africa Domestic Affair – Diplomat

09:12 GMT 14.12.2022 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 14.12.2022)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
