https://sputniknews.com/20221214/russia-considers-political-crisis-in-south-africa-domestic-affair--diplomat-1105444576.html

Russia Considers Political Crisis in South Africa Domestic Affair – Diplomat

Russia Considers Political Crisis in South Africa Domestic Affair – Diplomat

Moscow believes that the political crisis in South Africa around the investigation against President Cyril Ramaphosa should be resolved within the country, said Russian diplomat Georgy Todua.

2022-12-14T09:12+0000

2022-12-14T09:12+0000

2022-12-14T09:16+0000

africa

southern africa

south africa

ramaphosa

cyril ramaphosa

impeachment

corruption

scandal

russia

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101455963_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c77671ff29d9a6988c82d4c17c54d4a4.jpg

On Tuesday, the South African parliament voted against launching impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, accused of money laundering.On June 1, former South African Commissioner for Correctional Services Arthur Fraser filed charges against Ramaphosa, claiming that the president illegally acquired and hid $4 million at his Phala Phala game farm. He also said that workers on the president's farm allegedly collaborated with criminals.

africa

southern africa

south africa

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ramaphosa impeachment, russia south africa relations, corruption in africa, south africa president, phala phala scandal, farmgate scandal, ramaphosa money laundering