LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Has Killed 152 People in LPR Since February, Including 21 Minors, Lugansk Says

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, amid Kiev's attacks against the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow aims to end the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass, noting that the actions of the Ukrainian regime amount to genocide.
Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure since October, in retaliation for Ukrainian terrorist attacks, including deadly blast at the Crimean Bridge, organized by Kiev.
Accoring to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Ukrainian authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to regular blackouts. Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
07:35 GMT 16.12.2022
Kharkov Mayor Reports Explosions at Infrastructure Facilities
"There are explosions in Kharkov. The enemy is shelling infrastructure facilities. Please be very careful and stay in shelters if possible", Ukrainian Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
Ukrainian media also reported about explosions in the Kiev and Kharkov regions.
At around 3 a.m. (01:00 GMT), air raid alerts went off throughout Ukraine in the regions of Kharkov, Poltava, Nikolaev, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk. In addition, warnings were also issued in the Ukraine-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as in the Donetsk People's Republic.
07:31 GMT 16.12.2022
Ukraine Has Killed 152 People in LPR Since February Including 21 Minors, Lugansk Says
The strikes carried out by the Ukrainian military on the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have killed 152 civilian people and injured 425 others since February 24, the LPR's mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) said on Friday.
"A total of 577 civilians fell victims to the aggression of Ukrainian militant units during the above mentioned period, with 152 of them dead and 425 injured," the JCCC said on Telegram.
The mission also said the Ukrainian military's shelling killed 21 children and wounded 29 others.
In addition, 3,539 houses in 80 localities and 390 civil infrastructure facilities, including 90 education and 17 medical institutions, were damaged in Ukrainian attacks, it added.