International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/live-updates-ukraine-has-killed-152-people-in-lpr-since-february-including-21-minors-lugansk-says-1105510105.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Has Killed 152 People in LPR Since February, Including 21 Minors, Lugansk Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Has Killed 152 People in LPR Since February, Including 21 Minors, Lugansk Says
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, amid Kiev's attacks against the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T07:26+0000
2022-12-16T07:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
dpr
lpr
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093441622_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_46845176c8a9aee972fe566cc8caa34d.jpg
russia
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093441622_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c0eb6fca08bbd29158a17e6db575e2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia vs ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, ukraine updates, ukrainian crisis, donbass, donetsk, kiev, dpr, lpr, russian strikes on ukraine
russia vs ukraine, russian special operation in ukraine, ukraine updates, ukrainian crisis, donbass, donetsk, kiev, dpr, lpr, russian strikes on ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Has Killed 152 People in LPR Since February, Including 21 Minors, Lugansk Says

07:26 GMT 16.12.2022 (Updated: 07:31 GMT 16.12.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, amid Kiev's attacks against the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow aims to end the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass, noting that the actions of the Ukrainian regime amount to genocide.
Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure since October, in retaliation for Ukrainian terrorist attacks, including deadly blast at the Crimean Bridge, organized by Kiev.
Accoring to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Ukrainian authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to regular blackouts. Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
07:35 GMT 16.12.2022
Kharkov Mayor Reports Explosions at Infrastructure Facilities

"There are explosions in Kharkov. The enemy is shelling infrastructure facilities. Please be very careful and stay in shelters if possible", Ukrainian Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Ukrainian media also reported about explosions in the Kiev and Kharkov regions.
At around 3 a.m. (01:00 GMT), air raid alerts went off throughout Ukraine in the regions of Kharkov, Poltava, Nikolaev, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk. In addition, warnings were also issued in the Ukraine-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as in the Donetsk People's Republic.
07:31 GMT 16.12.2022
Ukraine Has Killed 152 People in LPR Since February Including 21 Minors, Lugansk Says
The strikes carried out by the Ukrainian military on the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have killed 152 civilian people and injured 425 others since February 24, the LPR's mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) said on Friday.

"A total of 577 civilians fell victims to the aggression of Ukrainian militant units during the above mentioned period, with 152 of them dead and 425 injured," the JCCC said on Telegram.

The mission also said the Ukrainian military's shelling killed 21 children and wounded 29 others.
In addition, 3,539 houses in 80 localities and 390 civil infrastructure facilities, including 90 education and 17 medical institutions, were damaged in Ukrainian attacks, it added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала