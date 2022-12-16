https://sputniknews.com/20221216/pentagon-claims-us-not-seeking-conflict-with-russia-focused-on-providing-help-to-ukraine-1105517132.html

Pentagon Claims US Not Seeking Conflict With Russia, Focused on Providing Help to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not at war with Russia and does not plan to involve in direct conflict, it just focuses on providing further... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

The official noted that the US would not allow "comments from Russia dictate security assistance that we provide to Ukraine." At the same time, Ryder gave no further details regarding shipping of Patriot systems to Kiev, saying there were no new announcements to make.On Tuesday, US media reported that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense systems amid a series of Russian strikes. The Russian embassy in the US said in a statement that the possible delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine would be another provocative step by the Biden administration and can lead to "unpredictable consequences."

