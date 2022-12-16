International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/pentagon-claims-us-not-seeking-conflict-with-russia-focused-on-providing-help-to-ukraine-1105517132.html
Pentagon Claims US Not Seeking Conflict With Russia, Focused on Providing Help to Ukraine
Pentagon Claims US Not Seeking Conflict With Russia, Focused on Providing Help to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not at war with Russia and does not plan to involve in direct conflict, it just focuses on providing further... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T11:15+0000
2022-12-16T11:15+0000
world
pentagon
us
russia
ukraine
military aid
military support
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105267904_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_c32a60736d5f4107f3e87c4ed8904e8e.jpg
The official noted that the US would not allow "comments from Russia dictate security assistance that we provide to Ukraine." At the same time, Ryder gave no further details regarding shipping of Patriot systems to Kiev, saying there were no new announcements to make.On Tuesday, US media reported that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense systems amid a series of Russian strikes. The Russian embassy in the US said in a statement that the possible delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine would be another provocative step by the Biden administration and can lead to "unpredictable consequences."
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/09/1105267904_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68ad12153e33380ca70c6cade7ab5476.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon, us, ukraine crisis, us supplies ukraine, us claims not seeking conflict with russia
pentagon, us, ukraine crisis, us supplies ukraine, us claims not seeking conflict with russia

Pentagon Claims US Not Seeking Conflict With Russia, Focused on Providing Help to Ukraine

11:15 GMT 16.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI SUPINSKYUkrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missiles provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missiles provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / SERGEI SUPINSKY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not at war with Russia and does not plan to involve in direct conflict, it just focuses on providing further security assistance to Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said.

"The US is not at war with Russia, and we do not seek conflict. Our focus is on providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself," Ryder told a briefing on Thursday answering the question on US reaction to Russia's comments regarding reports on possible US exports of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

The official noted that the US would not allow "comments from Russia dictate security assistance that we provide to Ukraine."
At the same time, Ryder gave no further details regarding shipping of Patriot systems to Kiev, saying there were no new announcements to make.
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
On Tuesday, US media reported that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense systems amid a series of Russian strikes.
The Russian embassy in the US said in a statement that the possible delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine would be another provocative step by the Biden administration and can lead to "unpredictable consequences."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала