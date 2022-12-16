International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221216/white-house-us-does-not-see-any-indication-of-imminent-russian-move-on-kiev-1105528414.html
White House: US Does Not See Any Indication of Imminent Russian Move on Kiev
White House: US Does Not See Any Indication of Imminent Russian Move on Kiev
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States does not see any indication of an imminent Russian move on Kiev, National Security Council’s Coordinator for Strategic... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-16T16:01+0000
2022-12-16T16:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
us
ukraine
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101034725_0:191:3072:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_e2a5292ff2b4c287bb9d9ccd67a3a1f7.jpg
On Thursday, Ukraine's top military commander Valery Zaluzhny said in an interview that he has no doubt there will be a second Russian attempt to take Kiev. Also on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the only way to end hostilities in Ukraine is for Russia to withdraw its troops to the 1991 borders. On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks. In December, the Kremlin expressed agreement with US statements that the resolution of the situation must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, Moscow said it saw no prospects yet for negotiations on the settlement.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101034725_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed01615e42dc74def59b7211bfa8f436.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us does not see any indication of imminent russian move on kiev
us does not see any indication of imminent russian move on kiev

White House: US Does Not See Any Indication of Imminent Russian Move on Kiev

16:01 GMT 16.12.2022
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen are seen near a front line, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kharkov region, Ukraine
Russian servicemen are seen near a front line, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kharkov region, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States does not see any indication of an imminent Russian move on Kiev, National Security Council’s Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

“We aren't seeing any indication that there's an imminent move on Kiev, but obviously, we are going watch it as close as we can,” Kirby said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, Ukraine's top military commander Valery Zaluzhny said in an interview that he has no doubt there will be a second Russian attempt to take Kiev.
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaPentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, April 16, 2021.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, April 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2022
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, April 16, 2021.
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Also on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the only way to end hostilities in Ukraine is for Russia to withdraw its troops to the 1991 borders.
On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.
In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks. In December, the Kremlin expressed agreement with US statements that the resolution of the situation must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, Moscow said it saw no prospects yet for negotiations on the settlement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала