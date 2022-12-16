https://sputniknews.com/20221216/white-house-us-does-not-see-any-indication-of-imminent-russian-move-on-kiev-1105528414.html

White House: US Does Not See Any Indication of Imminent Russian Move on Kiev

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States does not see any indication of an imminent Russian move on Kiev, National Security Council's Coordinator for Strategic... 16.12.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, Ukraine's top military commander Valery Zaluzhny said in an interview that he has no doubt there will be a second Russian attempt to take Kiev. Also on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the only way to end hostilities in Ukraine is for Russia to withdraw its troops to the 1991 borders. On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse.In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks. In December, the Kremlin expressed agreement with US statements that the resolution of the situation must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, Moscow said it saw no prospects yet for negotiations on the settlement.

