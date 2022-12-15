International
Russian Embassy: Delivering Patriot Systems to Ukraine Can Lead to 'Unpredictable Consequences'
"If this information [about Patriot systems delivery to Ukraine] is confirmed, then we will witness another provocative step by the administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences," the mission said on Wednesday. Such a decision can also cause enormous damage not only to the bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia but also create additional risks for global security, the statement added. On Tuesday, US media reported that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system amid a series of Russian strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure and other targets.Earlier Wednesday, John Kirby, who serves as the spokesperson for the US National Security Council, informed reporters at a press briefing that the White House could not confirm reports suggesting a looming Patriot deployment was imminent. The administration official underscored that officials would provide details on the matter "when it's ready to announce."
