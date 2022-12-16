https://sputniknews.com/20221216/judge-to-rule-if-jailed-black-revolutionary-mumia-abu-jamal-gets-new-trial-amid-unearthed-evidence-1105533203.html

Judge to Rule if Jailed Black Revolutionary Mumia Abu Jamal Gets New Trial Amid Unearthed Evidence

The jailing of revolutionary figures from the Black and Native American liberation movements in US prisons on what activists say is shoddy evidence has led to...

Journalist and Black revolutionary figure Mumia Abu Jamal could get a new trial after 41 years in prison. A Philadelphia judge said on Friday she would issue her decision within three months, after being presented with new evidence.Mumia was imprisoned on charges that he shot and killed Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner on December 9, 1981, during a traffic stop. He was also sentenced to death, which was withdrawn in 2011 after an appeals court threw out the earlier sentencing. However, the court did not throw out his conviction.The 68-year-old Abu Jamal was well-known as a journalist at the time of his arrest, reporting for National Public Radio on the “tough on crime” administrations of mayors Frank Rizzo and William Green, which ravaged the city’s Black and working-class communities. He gained notoriety for covering the trials of the MOVE Nine, who were members of a Black liberation group whose conflict with police later included police dropping two firebombs on their rowhouse from a helicopter in 1985, sparking a fire that killed 11 people and destroyed the homes of 250 others.He had previously been a member of the Black Panther Party for a short time, from 1968 until 1970.

