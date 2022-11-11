https://sputniknews.com/20221111/terminally-ill-black-revolutionary-mutulu-shakur-given-compassionate-release-from-us-prison-1104033351.html

Terminally-Ill Black Revolutionary Mutulu Shakur Given Compassionate Release From US Prison

Shakur was granted compassionate release from FMC Lexington last month, US media reported on Thursday.A longtime activist in several militant Black liberation groups from the 1960s until the 1980s, Shakur was also a key figure in pioneering the use of acupuncture to treat heroin addiction at the detoxification clinic at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx. The program’s success was due in part to accompanying political education, which cast the epidemic of drug addiction among Black Americans as part of the centuries-long system of racial oppression, rather than as a personal failing.Shakur was accused and later found guilty of being involved in a 1981 robbery of an armored car in Nanuet, New York, in which a security guard and two police officers were killed, and three other guards and officers injured. He was given 60 years in prison. Shakur has since expressed remorse for the lives lost.

