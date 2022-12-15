https://sputniknews.com/20221215/french-politician-accuses-macron-von-der-leyen-of-adding-to-eu-energy-crisis-1105476187.html

French Politician Accuses Macron, Von Der Leyen of Adding to EU Energy Crisis

French Politician Accuses Macron, Von Der Leyen of Adding to EU Energy Crisis

Western countries were hit by growing energy prices and a surge in inflation after they imposed packages of sanctions against Russia over its ongoing special... 15.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-15T09:02+0000

2022-12-15T09:02+0000

2022-12-15T09:02+0000

world

russia

france

eu

emmanuel macron

ursula von der leyen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091586684_96:0:3228:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_e3023d7f0ea6a67e2acf71f8d749fd4e.jpg

EU leaders have led Europe to decline while Russia's economy is booming, French politician Florian Philippot, head of the right-wing Les Patriotes party, said.He also noted that European plants are gradually moving to the US due to more favorable economic conditions there. Paris earlier locked horns with Washington over the US’ Inflation Reduction Act, with President Emmanuel Macron, along with a number of European Union leaders, denouncing the legislation as anti-competitive and offering an unfair advantage to North American producers, and likely to rob Europeans of jobs in the energy and auto industry.The comments came against a backdrop of rising living costs in France, where electricity bills have surged as a result of a cut in Russian natural gas supplies that added to the energy crisis across Europe.On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the then-People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow, including those aimed at gradually phasing out Russian oil and gas.Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored this past summer that the West suffers more from the same sanctions it pushed forward.He admitted that the sanctions prompted new challenges for Russian companies, but added that they “open up new opportunities” for developing the country’s economy and creating technological sovereignty, among other things.

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/frances-totalenergies-should-make-extra-efforts-to-drop-fuel-prices-finance-minister-says-1096717987.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221125/new-eu-sanctions-against-russia-should-not-greatly-affect-ordinary-citizens-says-italian-minister-1104667908.html

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

french politician florian philippot slams french president emmanuel macron, european commission president ursula von der leyen, eu's energy crisis, russian special military operation in ukraine, western countries' sanctions against russia