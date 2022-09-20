https://sputniknews.com/20220920/putin-sanctions-take-toll-on-western-states-and-poorest-countries-1100999329.html
Putin: Sanctions Take Toll on Western States and Poorest Countries
Western countries slapped Russia with several new rounds of sanctions this year in response to the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. Since... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
The world is undergoing a transformation, transitioning toward a multipolar order, which becomes the dominating vector of development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated as he greeted new foreign ambassadors who had arrived in Russia.The president noted that the only states which oppose this transition are the ones that want to preserve their hegemony and control the world. Putin added that the poorest countries were hit the hardest by their hegemonic policies, as well as sanctions that the western countries impose.The West too was hit hard by its sanctions politics, the president noted.
09:28 GMT 20.09.2022 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 20.09.2022)
Being updated
Western countries slapped Russia with several new rounds of sanctions this year in response to the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. Since, these countries have faced surging inflation, electricity and fuel prices, partly prompted by their own sanctions.
The world is undergoing a transformation, transitioning toward a multipolar order, which becomes the dominating vector of development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated as he greeted new foreign ambassadors who had arrived in Russia.
The president noted that the only states which oppose this transition are the ones that want to preserve their hegemony and control the world.
"As for Russia, we will not deviate from our sovereign course. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, we intend to further promote a unifying international agenda, contribute to the resolution of numerous challenges and threats of our time, and help with the settlement of acute regional conflicts. This will be Russia's key talking point at the opening of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly," Putin said.
Putin added that the poorest countries were hit the hardest by their hegemonic policies, as well as sanctions that the western countries impose.
The West too was hit hard by its sanctions politics, the president noted.