Putin: Sanctions Take Toll on Western States and Poorest Countries

Putin: Sanctions Take Toll on Western States and Poorest Countries

The world is undergoing a transformation, transitioning toward a multipolar order, which becomes the dominating vector of development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated as he greeted new foreign ambassadors who had arrived in Russia.The president noted that the only states which oppose this transition are the ones that want to preserve their hegemony and control the world. Putin added that the poorest countries were hit the hardest by their hegemonic policies, as well as sanctions that the western countries impose.The West too was hit hard by its sanctions politics, the president noted.

