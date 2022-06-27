International
France's TotalEnergies Should Make Extra Efforts to Drop Fuel Prices, Finance Minister Says
France's TotalEnergies Should Make Extra Efforts to Drop Fuel Prices, Finance Minister Says
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Economy, Finance and Recovery Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday pledged to urge the management of the TotalEnergies national energy...
"All efforts cannot be laid on the state's shoulders and government spending alone. It is necessary that enterprises make efforts too. Total made [efforts to decrease] fuel prices... by 10 [euro] cents per liter of gasoline... I will ask Total's President to make extra efforts because fuel prices remain very high... Efforts should be distributed equally," Le Maire told French broadcaster BFMTV.Gasoline prices in France reached record-breaking 2.066 euros ($2.19) per liter in early June, surging by 13.7 euro cents. A liter of diesel — the petroleum product consumed the most in France — rose by 13.3 euro cents and averaged 1.961 euros.TotalEnergies, previously known as Total, is one of the leading energy companies and is the second-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas in the world. The company employs about 100,000 people in over 130 countries around the world.
france, energy, fuel

France's TotalEnergies Should Make Extra Efforts to Drop Fuel Prices, Finance Minister Says

14:03 GMT 27.06.2022 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 27.06.2022)
© FRED TANNEAUA driver fills his car tank at a petrol station in Ploneis, western France, on January 18, 2022, as oil prices are at their highest since 2014.
A driver fills his car tank at a petrol station in Ploneis, western France, on January 18, 2022, as oil prices are at their highest since 2014.
© FRED TANNEAU
PARIS (Sputnik) - French Economy, Finance and Recovery Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday pledged to urge the management of the TotalEnergies national energy company to make extra efforts in order to decrease fuel prices in the republic.
"All efforts cannot be laid on the state's shoulders and government spending alone. It is necessary that enterprises make efforts too. Total made [efforts to decrease] fuel prices... by 10 [euro] cents per liter of gasoline... I will ask Total's President to make extra efforts because fuel prices remain very high... Efforts should be distributed equally," Le Maire told French broadcaster BFMTV.
Gasoline prices in France reached record-breaking 2.066 euros ($2.19) per liter in early June, surging by 13.7 euro cents. A liter of diesel — the petroleum product consumed the most in France — rose by 13.3 euro cents and averaged 1.961 euros.
TotalEnergies, previously known as Total, is one of the leading energy companies and is the second-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas in the world. The company employs about 100,000 people in over 130 countries around the world.
