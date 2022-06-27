https://sputniknews.com/20220627/frances-totalenergies-should-make-extra-efforts-to-drop-fuel-prices-finance-minister-says-1096717987.html

France's TotalEnergies Should Make Extra Efforts to Drop Fuel Prices, Finance Minister Says

France's TotalEnergies Should Make Extra Efforts to Drop Fuel Prices, Finance Minister Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - French Economy, Finance and Recovery Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday pledged to urge the management of the TotalEnergies national energy... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T14:03+0000

2022-06-27T14:03+0000

2022-06-27T14:07+0000

france

energy

fuel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092346377_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d725c611bd7fe60258690a6f0020b8ba.jpg

"All efforts cannot be laid on the state's shoulders and government spending alone. It is necessary that enterprises make efforts too. Total made [efforts to decrease] fuel prices... by 10 [euro] cents per liter of gasoline... I will ask Total's President to make extra efforts because fuel prices remain very high... Efforts should be distributed equally," Le Maire told French broadcaster BFMTV.Gasoline prices in France reached record-breaking 2.066 euros ($2.19) per liter in early June, surging by 13.7 euro cents. A liter of diesel — the petroleum product consumed the most in France — rose by 13.3 euro cents and averaged 1.961 euros.TotalEnergies, previously known as Total, is one of the leading energy companies and is the second-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas in the world. The company employs about 100,000 people in over 130 countries around the world.

https://sputniknews.com/20220323/frances-totalenergies-ceo-says-russian-gas-supply-to-europe-essential-1094120944.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, energy, fuel