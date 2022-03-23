https://sputniknews.com/20220323/frances-totalenergies-ceo-says-russian-gas-supply-to-europe-essential-1094120944.html

France's TotalEnergies CEO Says Russian Gas Supply to Europe Essential

PARIS (Sputnik) - There are no replacements for Russian gas in Europe, and the European Union will not be able to continue without it, Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of

"I know the way to replace Russian oil and diesel fuel, but gas — I do not know how to do it. If I decide to cease the exports of Russian gas, I do not know what can replace it... Without Russian gas, a part of the European economy will collapse. Gas is important for Europe," Pouyanne told RTL radio.If Europe shuts down gas supplies from Russia, it will face serious problems in the winter of 2023, he added.TotalEnergies does not intend to completely leave the Russian market, as the company's business rivals continue their operations in the country because of contractual obligations.On Tuesday, Total Energies said that it will stop purchasing oil and petroleum products from Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

