Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warning Issued in Kiev - Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warning Issued in Kiev - Authorities
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
donbass
ukraine
russia
donbass
An empty street is seen in the central of Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warning Issued in Kiev - Authorities

04:28 GMT 14.12.2022
Being updated
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after Kiev intensified attacks on the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
According to Kiev, almost half of the country's energy system has not been operating due to missile strikes.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:43 GMT 14.12.2022
Female Civilian Killed in Ukraine's Shelling of Gorlovka City - Mayor
A female citizen of the city of Gorlovka has been killed during Ukraine's shelling, Ivan Prikhodko, the mayor of the city, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Prikhodko said that the woman was wounded in the village of the Rumyantsevo mine in the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka.

"Unfortunately, the resident of the village of the Rumyantsevo mine... who was wounded as a result of Ukrainian armed aggression, died from injuries incompatible with life," Prikhodko said on Telegram.

Earlier on Wednesday, the mayor said that a school in the village has been damaged by a direct hit during shelling by the Ukrainian military.
04:28 GMT 14.12.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Foreign Arms Supplied to Ukraine Sold on Black Market, in Particular to Africa - DPR Head
03:16 GMT
04:28 GMT 14.12.2022
Damage Caused by Ukraine to Donetsk People's Republic Exceeds $20 Billion - DPR Head
The damage that Ukraine has caused to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) already exceeds 1.3 trillion rubles ($20.5 billion), acting DPR head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"If we talk only about destroyed housing, the figures since 2014 are very approximate - 1.3 trillion rubles, even more. But here we also need to take into account destroyed enterprises, here we also need to take into account the destroyed infrastructure, critical infrastructure facilities," Pushilin said.

"We are counting and recording everything, and after the victory we will figure it out," he said.
04:27 GMT 14.12.2022
Air Raid Warning Issued in Kiev - Authorities
An air raid warning has been issued in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital's city military administration said in a statement.
