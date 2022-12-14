LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warning Issued in Kiev - Authorities

Female Civilian Killed in Ukraine's Shelling of Gorlovka City - Mayor

A female citizen of the city of Gorlovka has been killed during Ukraine's shelling, Ivan Prikhodko, the mayor of the city, said on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, Prikhodko said that the woman was wounded in the village of the Rumyantsevo mine in the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka.



"Unfortunately, the resident of the village of the Rumyantsevo mine... who was wounded as a result of Ukrainian armed aggression, died from injuries incompatible with life," Prikhodko said on Telegram.



Earlier on Wednesday, the mayor said that a school in the village has been damaged by a direct hit during shelling by the Ukrainian military.