LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warning Issued in Kiev - Authorities

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
According to Kiev, almost half of the country's energy system has not been operating due to missile strikes.
