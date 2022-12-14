International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221214/foreign-arms-supplied-to-ukraine-sold-on-black-market-in-particular-to-africa---dpr-head-1105435736.html
Foreign Arms Supplied to Ukraine Sold on Black Market, in Particular to Africa - DPR Head
Foreign Arms Supplied to Ukraine Sold on Black Market, in Particular to Africa - DPR Head
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Foreign weapons being supplied to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank systems, are sold on the black market, in particular to Africa... 14.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-14T03:16+0000
2022-12-14T03:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine crisis
arms supplies
black market
donetsk people's republic
denis pushilin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104768910_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_01fb5fa9c62b70c5937c85c01025a987.jpg
“I haven’t seen anything new lately, but the arms that continue to come to Ukraine can now be easily bought. And now Ukraine is becoming one of the central suppliers of weapons on the black market, on the darknet you can buy the weapons that are supplied to Ukraine as part of assistance and support by Western countries," Pushilin said.The acting head of the DPR specified that this included Javelins, which, he said, can now be easily found on the darknet.He further noted that the damage that Ukraine has caused to the DPR already exceeds 1.3 trillion rubles ($20.5 billion)."If we talk only about destroyed housing, the figures since 2014 are very approximate - 1.3 trillion rubles, even more. But here we also need to take into account destroyed enterprises, here we also need to take into account the destroyed infrastructure, critical infrastructure facilities," Pushilin said."We are counting and recording everything, and after the victory we will figure it out," he said.Pushilin's comments come as the Pentagon earlier indicated that there was no credible information that US weapons delivered to Ukraine had been diverted elsewhere through "illicit means."To date, billions in weapons have been dispatched to Ukraine, with the International Conference on Civilian Resilience pledging some $1.1 billion in aid earlier Tuesday.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104768910_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_547f0beae35c12292551ee785ffba871.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine crisis, arms supplies, black market, donetsk people's republic, denis pushilin
ukraine crisis, arms supplies, black market, donetsk people's republic, denis pushilin

Foreign Arms Supplied to Ukraine Sold on Black Market, in Particular to Africa - DPR Head

03:16 GMT 14.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEALAn Ukrainian recruit holds a Javelin anti-tank weapon during a five-week combat training course with the UK armed forces near Durrington in southern England on October 11, 2022.
An Ukrainian recruit holds a Javelin anti-tank weapon during a five-week combat training course with the UK armed forces near Durrington in southern England on October 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEAL
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Foreign weapons being supplied to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank systems, are sold on the black market, in particular to Africa, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said in an interview with Sputnik.
“I haven’t seen anything new lately, but the arms that continue to come to Ukraine can now be easily bought. And now Ukraine is becoming one of the central suppliers of weapons on the black market, on the darknet you can buy the weapons that are supplied to Ukraine as part of assistance and support by Western countries," Pushilin said.
The acting head of the DPR specified that this included Javelins, which, he said, can now be easily found on the darknet.

"This kind of weaponry is being moved in large quantities to African countries, too," Pushilin said.

He further noted that the damage that Ukraine has caused to the DPR already exceeds 1.3 trillion rubles ($20.5 billion).
"If we talk only about destroyed housing, the figures since 2014 are very approximate - 1.3 trillion rubles, even more. But here we also need to take into account destroyed enterprises, here we also need to take into account the destroyed infrastructure, critical infrastructure facilities," Pushilin said.
"We are counting and recording everything, and after the victory we will figure it out," he said.
Pushilin's comments come as the Pentagon earlier indicated that there was no credible information that US weapons delivered to Ukraine had been diverted elsewhere through "illicit means."
To date, billions in weapons have been dispatched to Ukraine, with the International Conference on Civilian Resilience pledging some $1.1 billion in aid earlier Tuesday.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала