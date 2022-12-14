https://sputniknews.com/20221214/joe-biden-needs-to-stop-fueling-unwinnable-proxy-war-in-ukraine-says-us-ex-intel-officer--1105439499.html

Joe Biden Needs to Stop Fueling 'Unwinnable' Proxy War in Ukraine, Says US Ex-Intel Officer

Joe Biden Needs to Stop Fueling 'Unwinnable' Proxy War in Ukraine, Says US Ex-Intel Officer

Joe Biden needs to stop fueling an unwinnable proxy war in Ukraine, a former US intelligance officer said.

2022-12-14T08:08+0000

2022-12-14T08:08+0000

2022-12-14T08:08+0000

us

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

world

ukraine

russia

donbass

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105438904_0:187:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_c5858814484b0c86d39712fb120b7cdb.jpg

US President Joe Biden has been urged to stop “fueling” the conflagration in Ukraine.The Biden administration was spending taxpayer money and increasingly depleting its own defensive arsenal by fighting an “unwinnable” proxy war with Russia, the president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting underscored in a US media interview on December 12.Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, continues to pursue “unrealistic war aims,” and, until recently, has insisted he would only negotiate with a new Russian president, which is "clearly not a serious condition" for talks, pointed out Koffler.Nevertheless, Washington’s determination to prop up the Kiev regime has left both its own defense department and its NATO allies finding it increasingly difficult to top up their own diminishing stocks, underscored the ex-intel officer.Citing US media reports that there was an alleged $19 billion backlog of weapons earmarked for Taiwan amid increasing tensions with China, Rebekah Koffler pointed out that Washington was jeopardizing its own long-term plans to arm the Taipei government.Furthermore, the Pentagon, which has been delivering weapons to the Kiev regime since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, has used up 13 years-worth of Stinger production in a matter of 10 months, along with five years-worth of Javelin production, according to Raytheon’s CEO.“US defense industry production capacity to restock those inventories is extremely limited. US security aid in November reached $68 billion, and the Biden administration has asked Congress for another $37.7 billion,” emphasized Rebekah Koffler.As for financial aid to Kiev, it is becoming ever more challenging to convince American and European governments to dole out hefty sums of cash from their coffers. Washington’s aid to Kiev has exceeded 50 percent of Ukraine’s 2021 GDP of $200.1 billion, Koffler said, warning that such aid could not continue indefinitely.A poll published on December 5 revealed that nearly half of Americans (47%) are of the opinion that the US should push Kiev authorities to settle for peace. This was an increase from 38 percent who voiced such a stance in July.According to the former DIA officer, it is likely that Zelensky’s recent plea for another $55 billion may fall on deaf ears.Despite the Biden administration significantly “scaling down” its goals in the Ukraine conflict, it “still operates in the wishful thinking paradigm,” highlighted Koffler.She cited the recent “agenda” articulated by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on December 5, at the WSJ CEO Council Summit. That plan had suggested that Russia would be “pushed back” to “pre-invasion lines”, in a reference to the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which held referendums on September 23-27 to decide if they wanted to join Russia. Along with the Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic, after the people demonstrated overwhelming support for the motion, the four territories became part of the Russian Federation.If Washington were to consider supporting Kiev’s moves to achieve such an “agenda”, it would require “massive additional outlays in military hardware”, warned the former intelligence officer, while also be fraught with further risks of outright Russia-NATO confrontation. This is something that Rebekah Koffler warned about in October. She had underscored the risks of “misunderstanding and miscalculation” dragging the United States into a Russia-NATO conflagration. She had also urged that Biden initiate a “prudent de-escalation strategy.” The Joe Biden administration, according to Koffler, is likely "coming to a realization that at some point you run out of taxpayer money and your own defensive arsenal if you continue fueling a war that is unwinnable."As Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid amid Russia’s special operation, Moscow repeatedly denounced the flow of weapons. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20221127/nato-running-low-on-weapons-for-ukraine-as-20-of-its-members-pretty-tapped-out-1104741349.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221213/nato-faces-very-real-arms-shortages-due-to-ukraine-conflict-aims-to-fill-gap-us-envoy-says-1105426924.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221208/kremlin-russia-not-going-to-claim-new-territories-as-special-operation-continues-1105198365.html

ukraine

russia

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ukraine conflict, unwinnable proxy war, depleated stockpiles, risks of russia-nato conflict.