Donald Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' on Thursday
Donald Trump to Make ‘Major Announcement’ on Thursday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said he will be making an announcement on Thursday.
In a video showing the former president as a superhero with lasers shooting out of his eyes, Trump said that America needs a new superhero and that he will be making a "major announcement" tomorrow. Trump in a "big" announcement in November, one week after the midterms, officially declared he was joining the 2024 presidential election race - a move many in his own party suggested was a bit too early. A poll released earlier on Wednesday found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads Trump among likely Republican voters, 52 percent to 38 percent.
Donald Trump to Make ‘Major Announcement’ on Thursday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said he will be making an announcement on Thursday.
In a video showing the former president as a superhero with lasers shooting out of his eyes, Trump said that America needs a new superhero and that he will be making a "major announcement" tomorrow.
Trump in a "big" announcement in November, one week after the midterms, officially declared he was joining the 2024 presidential election race
- a move many in his own party suggested was a bit too early.
A poll released earlier on Wednesday found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leads Trump
among likely Republican voters, 52 percent to 38 percent.